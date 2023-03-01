Bassett High School junior Sienna Bailey came away with an all-state finish at the VHSL Class 3 Indoor Track and Field State Championship on Tuesday.

Bailey finished sixth in the girls 1,600 meter run, finishing with a time of 5:22.46. The Bengal also finished 13th in the girls 1,000 meter run, with a time of 3:17.86.

Bassett's girls 4x200 meter relay team, which featured Brianna Taylor, Vintoria Manns, Gracie Ratcliff, and Egypt Phillips, also finished 13th. The team ran a time of 1:52.41, breaking their own school record.

Also at the Class 3 states, Magna Vista junior Jolen Schoefield finished 17th in the boys 55 meter dash, running a time of 6.73.

The state championship was held on Monday and Tuesday at Liberty University, in Lynchburg.