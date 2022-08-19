VHSL launches mobile app ahead of fall sports season

The Virginia High School League announced this week the release of the new VHSL Live mobile app compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The app is a collaboration between the VHSL and FanThreeSixty, a fan engagement software and analytics company.

The mobile app enables fans to follow activities for all 318 VHSL member schools from one place. In addition, fans can access the latest VHSL news, schedules, rosters, stats, and scores. It also integrates and links to live feeds from the NFHS Network for VHSL Championship events.

VHSL and member school fans may purchase tickets and merchandise right from the app, and they can favorite their preferred schools and sports to receive notifications for those specific teams.

The app includes several innovative features, such as the VHSL FanCam, where fans can share experiences and photos with custom filters on social media right from the app. The VHSL Live app will also integrate many other app exclusive features to enhance the experience at VHSL events and for following the action year-round.

FanThreeSixty has extensive experience and knowledge in building and managing mobile apps that deliver personalized fan experiences while managing event data for thousands of teams. It has successfully introduced mobile apps for a variety of state activities associations, sports teams, and enterprises including Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, Speedway Motor Sports, Inc., Sporting Kansas City (MLS), Real Salt Lake (MLS), Sioux Falls Skyforce (NBA G League) and Etihad Stadium.

The app can be downloaded from The App Store or Google Play by searching VHSL Live.