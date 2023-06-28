The Virginia High School League this week released football schedules for the 2023 fall season.

Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County High Schools will all begin play in Week 1 on August 25.

Here’s a look at the schedules for all four local teams.

BASSETT

The Bengals will open the season at home in Week 1 with a non-district game against Franklin County. This is the third season in a row the two teams will face off. The Eagles lead the all-time series, 10-2.

Bassett will also play Patrick County, Dan River, and William Byrd in non-district play. The Bengals have all-time winning records against all three schools.

Halifax County will travel to BHS in Week 5 for the Bengals first Piedmont District game.

The Bengals will finish the regular season with back-to-back rivalry games. They’ll face Magna Vista at home in Week 9 looking for a fifth straight win in the Smith River Classic. They’ll then travel to Martinsville for their final game in Week 10.

Bassett will end the season with a bye in Week 11.

MAGNA VISTA

The Warriors will open the season with back-to-back non-district home games against Staunton River and Dan River.

Magna Vista is 2-2 all time against Staunton River. This will be the third straight year they’ll face the Eagle.

The Warriors are 10-2 all-time against Dan River, with wins in the last five meetings.

After an early bye in Week 3, they’ll again face Franklin County in another non-district game in Week 4. The Warriors will finish non-district play in Week 7 against Gretna. Magna Vista is 8-8 all-time against FCHS, and 2-2 all-time against Gretna.

Week 5 will mark the Warriors first Piedmont District game of the season when they take on Tunstall at home.

Magna Vista will play rivalry games against Martinsville and Bassett in back-to-back weeks. They’ll face the Bulldogs at home in Week 8, and will travel to Bassett for the Smith River Classic in Week 9.

The Warriors will finish the regular season at home in Week 11 against Mecklenburg County.

MARTINSVILLE

The Bulldogs will open the season Week 1 with a non-district home game against Patrick County. They’ll follow with a home game against Gretna, and roads contests at Chatham and Dan River, giving them four straight games against Region 2C opponents to open the season.

The Week 3 contest against the Cavaliers will be a return to Chatham for first year Martinsville coach Joe Fielder, who coached at CHS last season.

Martinsville has all-time winning records against all of their non-district opponents this season except Gretna. The Bulldogs are 0-4 all-time against the Hawks, but have no played them since 2008.

The Bulldogs open Piedmont District play in Week 5 at home against Mecklenburg County.

Martinsville will travel to Magna Vista for a rivalry contest in Week 8, and get a bye in Week 9 before take on Bassett in another rivalry game in Week 10.

The Bulldogs will finish the regular season at Halifax County High School.

PATRICK COUNTY

The Cougars will leave the Piedmont District and join the Three Rivers District this fall, but will keep two games against PD teams.

Patrick County will open the season at Martinsville, and will take on Bassett at home in Week 2.

The Cougars will travel to North Carolina face rival North Stokes in Week 3, and will finish non-district play in Week 4 against Chatham. Patrick County is 7-5 all time against North Stokes, and 2-2 all-time against Chatham.

PCHS will begin Three Rivers play in Week 5 at Carroll County.

The Cougars will play their final home game in Week 8 against Radford, and will finish the regular season with two long road trips. They’ll travel to Alleghany in Week 9, get a bye in Week 10, and finish in Buchanan when they take on James River in Week 11.

Full football schedules for Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County are listed below.

Bassett

Week 1 – August 25 vs. Franklin County

Week 2 – September 1 at Patrick County

Week 3 – September 8 at Dan River

Week 4 – September 15 vs. William Byrd

Week 5 – September 22 vs. Halifax County

Week 6 – September 29 at Mecklenburg County

Week 7 – October 6 vs. Tunstall

Week 8 – October 13 at G.W.-Danville

Week 9 – October 20 vs. Magna Vista

Week 10 – October 27 at Martinsville

Week 11 – November 3 – BYE

Magna Vista

Week 1 – August 25 vs. Staunton River

Week 2 – September 1 vs. Dan River

Week 3 – September 8 – BYE

Week 4 – September 15 at Franklin County

Week 5 – September 22 vs. Tunstall

Week 6 – September 29 at G.W.-Danville

Week 7 – October 6 at Gretna

Week 8 – October 13 vs. Martinsville

Week 9 – October 20 at Bassett

Week 10 – October 27 vs. Halifax County

Week 11 – November 3 at Mecklenburg County

Martinsville

Week 1 – August 25 vs. Patrick County

Week 2 – September 1 vs. Gretna

Week 3 – September 8 at Chatham

Week 4 – September 15 at Dan River

Week 5 – September 22 vs. Mecklenburg County

Week 6 – September 29 at Tunstall

Week 7 – October 6 vs. G.W.-Danville

Week 8 – October 13 at Magna Vista

Week 9 – October 20 – BYE

Week 10 – October 27 vs. Bassett

Week 11 – November 3 at Halifax County

Patrick County

Week 1 – August 25 at Martinsville

Week 2 – September 1 vs. Bassett

Week 3 – September 8 at North Stokes (N.C.)

Week 4 – September 15 vs. Chatham

Week 5 – September 22 at Carroll County

Week 6 – September 29 vs. Floyd County

Week 7 – October 6 vs. Glenvar

Week 8 – October 13 vs. Radford

Week 9 – October 20 at Alleghany

Week 10 – October 27 – BYE

Week 11 – November 3 at James River