The Virginia High School League this week released football schedules for the 2023 fall season.
Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County High Schools will all begin play in Week 1 on August 25.
Here’s a look at the schedules for all four local teams.
BASSETT
The Bengals will open the season at home in Week 1 with a non-district game against Franklin County. This is the third season in a row the two teams will face off. The Eagles lead the all-time series, 10-2.
Bassett will also play Patrick County, Dan River, and William Byrd in non-district play. The Bengals have all-time winning records against all three schools.
Halifax County will travel to BHS in Week 5 for the Bengals first Piedmont District game.
People are also reading…
The Bengals will finish the regular season with back-to-back rivalry games. They’ll face Magna Vista at home in Week 9 looking for a fifth straight win in the Smith River Classic. They’ll then travel to Martinsville for their final game in Week 10.
Bassett will end the season with a bye in Week 11.
MAGNA VISTA
The Warriors will open the season with back-to-back non-district home games against Staunton River and Dan River.
Magna Vista is 2-2 all time against Staunton River. This will be the third straight year they’ll face the Eagle.
The Warriors are 10-2 all-time against Dan River, with wins in the last five meetings.
After an early bye in Week 3, they’ll again face Franklin County in another non-district game in Week 4. The Warriors will finish non-district play in Week 7 against Gretna. Magna Vista is 8-8 all-time against FCHS, and 2-2 all-time against Gretna.
Week 5 will mark the Warriors first Piedmont District game of the season when they take on Tunstall at home.
Magna Vista will play rivalry games against Martinsville and Bassett in back-to-back weeks. They’ll face the Bulldogs at home in Week 8, and will travel to Bassett for the Smith River Classic in Week 9.
The Warriors will finish the regular season at home in Week 11 against Mecklenburg County.
MARTINSVILLE
The Bulldogs will open the season Week 1 with a non-district home game against Patrick County. They’ll follow with a home game against Gretna, and roads contests at Chatham and Dan River, giving them four straight games against Region 2C opponents to open the season.
The Week 3 contest against the Cavaliers will be a return to Chatham for first year Martinsville coach Joe Fielder, who coached at CHS last season.
Martinsville has all-time winning records against all of their non-district opponents this season except Gretna. The Bulldogs are 0-4 all-time against the Hawks, but have no played them since 2008.
The Bulldogs open Piedmont District play in Week 5 at home against Mecklenburg County.
Martinsville will travel to Magna Vista for a rivalry contest in Week 8, and get a bye in Week 9 before take on Bassett in another rivalry game in Week 10.
The Bulldogs will finish the regular season at Halifax County High School.
PATRICK COUNTY
The Cougars will leave the Piedmont District and join the Three Rivers District this fall, but will keep two games against PD teams.
Patrick County will open the season at Martinsville, and will take on Bassett at home in Week 2.
The Cougars will travel to North Carolina face rival North Stokes in Week 3, and will finish non-district play in Week 4 against Chatham. Patrick County is 7-5 all time against North Stokes, and 2-2 all-time against Chatham.
PCHS will begin Three Rivers play in Week 5 at Carroll County.
The Cougars will play their final home game in Week 8 against Radford, and will finish the regular season with two long road trips. They’ll travel to Alleghany in Week 9, get a bye in Week 10, and finish in Buchanan when they take on James River in Week 11.
Full football schedules for Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County are listed below.
Bassett
Week 1 – August 25 vs. Franklin County
Week 2 – September 1 at Patrick County
Week 3 – September 8 at Dan River
Week 4 – September 15 vs. William Byrd
Week 5 – September 22 vs. Halifax County
Week 6 – September 29 at Mecklenburg County
Week 7 – October 6 vs. Tunstall
Week 8 – October 13 at G.W.-Danville
Week 9 – October 20 vs. Magna Vista
Week 10 – October 27 at Martinsville
Week 11 – November 3 – BYE
Magna Vista
Week 1 – August 25 vs. Staunton River
Week 2 – September 1 vs. Dan River
Week 3 – September 8 – BYE
Week 4 – September 15 at Franklin County
Week 5 – September 22 vs. Tunstall
Week 6 – September 29 at G.W.-Danville
Week 7 – October 6 at Gretna
Week 8 – October 13 vs. Martinsville
Week 9 – October 20 at Bassett
Week 10 – October 27 vs. Halifax County
Week 11 – November 3 at Mecklenburg County
Martinsville
Week 1 – August 25 vs. Patrick County
Week 2 – September 1 vs. Gretna
Week 3 – September 8 at Chatham
Week 4 – September 15 at Dan River
Week 5 – September 22 vs. Mecklenburg County
Week 6 – September 29 at Tunstall
Week 7 – October 6 vs. G.W.-Danville
Week 8 – October 13 at Magna Vista
Week 9 – October 20 – BYE
Week 10 – October 27 vs. Bassett
Week 11 – November 3 at Halifax County
Patrick County
Week 1 – August 25 at Martinsville
Week 2 – September 1 vs. Bassett
Week 3 – September 8 at North Stokes (N.C.)
Week 4 – September 15 vs. Chatham
Week 5 – September 22 at Carroll County
Week 6 – September 29 vs. Floyd County
Week 7 – October 6 vs. Glenvar
Week 8 – October 13 vs. Radford
Week 9 – October 20 at Alleghany
Week 10 – October 27 – BYE
Week 11 – November 3 at James River