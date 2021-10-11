VHSL releases first football rankings; Bassett ranked third in Region 3D

The Virginia High School League released the football region rankings on Thursday, with three local teams ranked in the top 8 of their respective regions.

In Region 3D, Bassett High School (5-1) is currently ranked No. 3 behind Christiansburg and Hidden Valley, both of whom are running away from the pack. Christiansburg has a rating of 25.0. Hidden Valley has a rating of 24.714, and Bassett has a rating of 21.833.

In the same region, Magna Vista (2-4) is currently ranked seventh. The Warriors rating of 16.833 is 1.167 points behind sixth place Northside (2-4), and 0.033 points ahead of eighth place Lord Botetourt.

Martinsville High School is currently ranked No. 6 in Region 2C. The Bulldogs are 3-3 on the year.

With 17.333 points, they’re currently 0.524 points behind fifth place Radford (5-2) and one point behind fourth place Floyd County (4-2).

Also in Region 2C, Patrick County High School (2-4) is currently ranked ninth. The Cougars are 0.5 points behind Gretna High School (2-3) for the final playoff spot.

The top eight teams in each region at the end of the regular season reach the playoffs, and the top four teams host first round playoff games.