VHSL releases football schedules for all high schools this fall

For the first time since 2019, high school football teams in Virginia will suit up for a fall season beginning on August 27.
The Virginia High School League, the governing body for all high school athletics in the state, released the master schedule for all football teams on Thursday. Bassett High School, Magna Vista, and Patrick County High Schools will all begin the season Week 1 on August 27. Martinsville High School will have a bye week on Week 1, and will begin play on September 3.
The VHSL held a spring football season from February-April of this year after postponing the fall season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bassett, Magna Vista and Patrick County all played six game regular seasons this spring.
Martinsville will be playing a football season for the first time since 2019 after sitting out the spring season this year. MHS didn't play any sports in the last school year while all students did full-time online learning due to the pandemic.
The first day of football practices is scheduled for Thursday, July 29.
The annual Bassett/Magna Vista Smith River Rivalry football game will be played on October 1 at MVHS.
Patrick County will travel to Martinsville for a game on October 29.
Bassett and Martinsville will face off at MHS for the regular season finale on November 5. Magna Vista will travel to Patrick County on the same night for both teams' final games.
Cross country and volleyball are also scheduled to be played as normal this fall. Cross country meets are scheduled to begin on August 25. The Piedmont District championship will run on October 26 at Smith River Sports Complex.
Practices for volleyball are scheduled to begin on August 2, and the first games will be played on August 23. Volleyball playoffs will begin on October 39.
Full schedules for all four local football teams are listed below.
Bassett
Aug. 27 at Franklin County
Sept. 3 vs. Liberty Christian
Sept. 10 at Dan River
Sept. 17 vs. William Byrd
Sept. 24 BYE
Oct. 1 at Magna Vista
Oct. 8 vs. Patrick County
Oct. 15 vs. Tunstall
Oct.22 at G.W.-Danville
Oct. 29 at Halifax County
Nov. 5 vs. Martinsville
Magna Vista
August 27 at Liberty Christian
Sept. 3 vs. Dan River
Sept. 10 at Gretna
Sept. 17 vs. Franklin County
Sept. 24 at Tunstall
Oct. 1 vs. Bassett
Oct. 8 vs. Halifax County
Oct. 15 at Martinsville
Oct. 22 BYE
Oct. 29 vs. G.W.-Danville
Nov. 5 at Patrick County
Martinsville
August 27 BYE
Sept. 3 vs. Glenvar
Sept. 10 vs. Morehead (N.C.)
Sept. 17 at Dan River
Sept. 24 vs. Halifax County
Oct. 1 at G.W.-Danville
Oct. 8 at Chatham
Oct. 15 vs. Magna Vista
Oct. 22 at Tunstall
Oct. 29 vs. Patrick County
Nov. 5 at Bassett
Patrick County
August 27 at Carroll County
Sept. 3 vs. Floyd County