VHSL releases football schedules for all high schools this fall

For the first time since 2019, high school football teams in Virginia will suit up for a fall season beginning on August 27.

The Virginia High School League, the governing body for all high school athletics in the state, released the master schedule for all football teams on Thursday. Bassett High School, Magna Vista, and Patrick County High Schools will all begin the season Week 1 on August 27. Martinsville High School will have a bye week on Week 1, and will begin play on September 3.

The VHSL held a spring football season from February-April of this year after postponing the fall season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bassett, Magna Vista and Patrick County all played six game regular seasons this spring.

Martinsville will be playing a football season for the first time since 2019 after sitting out the spring season this year. MHS didn't play any sports in the last school year while all students did full-time online learning due to the pandemic.

The first day of football practices is scheduled for Thursday, July 29.

The annual Bassett/Magna Vista Smith River Rivalry football game will be played on October 1 at MVHS.

Patrick County will travel to Martinsville for a game on October 29.