VHSL releases full football schedule for fall; Schedules for Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County

On Wednesday, the Virginia High School League released the master football schedule for all high schools in the state.
The high school football season will officially begin on August 26 and the regular season will run through November 4.
Locally, Week 1 will begin with three teams playing non-district games at home. Bassett High School will open the season against Franklin County, Magna Vista will host Liberty Christian, and Patrick County High School will take on rival Carroll County High School in Stuart.
Martinsville High School will have a bye in Week 1 for the second straight season.
Bassett and Magna Vista will play the annual Smith River Classic on September 30, Week 6, at BHS. The Bengals will come into the game immediately after their bye week. It will be their first Piedmont District game of the season, and Magna Vista's second.
Bassett will finish the regular season at Martinsville on November 4.
The Warriors will have their bye week on Week 9, and will follow with a PD road game at G.W.-Danville.
Magna Vista will take on Martinsville at home on October 14, and will finish the regular season in Ridgeway against Patrick County.
Martinsville and Patrick County will face off in Stuart on October 28.
Patrick County will face Bassett at BHS on October 7, and will have a bye the following week.
Full schedules for Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County are all listed below.
Bassett
August 26 - vs. Franklin County
September 2 - at Liberty Christian Academy
September 9 - vs. Dan River
September 16 - at William Byrd
September 23 - BYE
September 30 - vs. Magna Vista
October 7 - at Patrick County
October 14 - at Tunstall
October 21 - vs. G.W.-Danville
October 28 - vs. Halifax County
November 4 - at Martinsville
Magna Vista
August 26 - vs. Liberty Christian Academy
September 2 - at Dan River
September 9 - vs. Gretna
September 16 - at Franklin County
September 23 - vs. Tunstall
September 30 - at Bassett
October 7 - at Halifax County
October 14 - vs. Martinsville
October 21 - BYE
October 28 - at G.W.-Danville
November 4 - vs. Patrick County
Martinsville
August 26 - BYE
September 2 - at Glenvar
September 9 - at Morehead (N.C.)
September 16 - vs. Dan River
September 23 - at Halifax County
September 30 - vs. G.W.-Danville
October 7 - vs. Chatham
October 14 - at Magna Vista
October 21 - vs. Tunstall
October 28 - at Patrick County
November 4 - vs. Bassett
Patrick County
August 26 - vs. Carroll County
September 2 - at Floyd County
September 9 - vs. North Stokes (N.C.)
September 16 - at Chatham
September 23 - at G.W.-Danville
September 30 - vs. Tunstall
October 7 - at Bassett
October 14 - BYE
October 21 - at Halifax County
October 28 - vs. Martinsville
November 4 - at Magna Vista