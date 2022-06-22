VHSL releases full football schedule for fall; Schedules for Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County

On Wednesday, the Virginia High School League released the master football schedule for all high schools in the state.

The high school football season will officially begin on August 26 and the regular season will run through November 4.

Locally, Week 1 will begin with three teams playing non-district games at home. Bassett High School will open the season against Franklin County, Magna Vista will host Liberty Christian, and Patrick County High School will take on rival Carroll County High School in Stuart.

Martinsville High School will have a bye in Week 1 for the second straight season.

Bassett and Magna Vista will play the annual Smith River Classic on September 30, Week 6, at BHS. The Bengals will come into the game immediately after their bye week. It will be their first Piedmont District game of the season, and Magna Vista's second.

Bassett will finish the regular season at Martinsville on November 4.

The Warriors will have their bye week on Week 9, and will follow with a PD road game at G.W.-Danville.

Magna Vista will take on Martinsville at home on October 14, and will finish the regular season in Ridgeway against Patrick County.

Martinsville and Patrick County will face off in Stuart on October 28.

Patrick County will face Bassett at BHS on October 7, and will have a bye the following week.

Full schedules for Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County are all listed below.

Bassett

August 26 - vs. Franklin County

September 2 - at Liberty Christian Academy

September 9 - vs. Dan River

September 16 - at William Byrd

September 23 - BYE

September 30 - vs. Magna Vista

October 7 - at Patrick County

October 14 - at Tunstall

October 21 - vs. G.W.-Danville

October 28 - vs. Halifax County

November 4 - at Martinsville

Magna Vista

August 26 - vs. Liberty Christian Academy

September 2 - at Dan River

September 9 - vs. Gretna

September 16 - at Franklin County

September 23 - vs. Tunstall

September 30 - at Bassett

October 7 - at Halifax County

October 14 - vs. Martinsville

October 21 - BYE

October 28 - at G.W.-Danville

November 4 - vs. Patrick County

Martinsville

August 26 - BYE

September 2 - at Glenvar

September 9 - at Morehead (N.C.)

September 16 - vs. Dan River

September 23 - at Halifax County

September 30 - vs. G.W.-Danville

October 7 - vs. Chatham

October 14 - at Magna Vista

October 21 - vs. Tunstall

October 28 - at Patrick County

November 4 - vs. Bassett

Patrick County

August 26 - vs. Carroll County

September 2 - at Floyd County

September 9 - vs. North Stokes (N.C.)

September 16 - at Chatham

September 23 - at G.W.-Danville

September 30 - vs. Tunstall

October 7 - at Bassett

October 14 - BYE

October 21 - at Halifax County

October 28 - vs. Martinsville

November 4 - at Magna Vista

