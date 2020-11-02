VHSL releases guidelines for high school sports to resume in December

Basketball will not have jump balls, with the visiting team getting the first possession of the game.

Wrestling is considered a higher-risk sport by the National Federation of State High School Associations. The VHSL guidelines do not limit contact but recommend, among other things, that in practice wrestlers should be paired in pods of four and should be exposed to only one teammate in the pod; the pod should remain the same for a minimum of two weeks; and schools should take mandatory breaks every 10 minutes to allow wrestlers to sanitize their hands.

The complete list of guidelines are on the VHSL’s website, www.vhsl.org.

The state has been under Phase Three guidelines since July 1. The VHSL said during the summer that some of those restrictions would need to be loosened before higher-risk sports, such as football, could be played by the state’s public schools.

The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association plans to release its safety protocols for winter sports on Nov. 6.

Earlier this week, VHSL executive director Billy Haun gave an inkling the change was coming when he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the league was on track to begin practicing and playing games after submitting guidelines to the governor’s office and the state Department of Health.