VISAA Baseball: Carlisle holds early lead, moves on to state title game

The Carlisle baseball team took an early six run lead over Brunswick Academy on Thursday, and held on for a 6-5 win in the VISAA Division III state semifinals at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.

With the win, the Chiefs move on to the state championship for a second straight season.

Carlisle opened the game with four runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Chiefs (13-10-1) were the home team by virtue of being the No. 2 seed in the tournament. Brunswick (17-5) was the No. 3 seed.

Bryson Brady led off the bottom of the first with a single, and came around to score after Colby Cunningham reached on an error.

Kale Richardson was hit by a pitch to put Carlisle's first three batters on. Both Cunningham and Richardson moved up a base after Connor Plaster flew out to right field, and both came around to score on a single by Colin Cunningham.

Colin Cunningham also scored on a single by Ian Martin.

Carlisle added two more runs in the third. Plaster led off with a single, and Colin Cunningham advanced him to third on a double. Plaster scored on a sacrifice fly by Martin, and Colin Cunningham added the Chiefs sixth and final run after Luke Carter grounded out in the infield.

Brunswick chipped away at Carlisle's lead, scoring one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings and three in the sixth.

Holding onto a 1-run lead, Carlisle's Styles Geramita allowed a Brunswick single to lead off the seventh, but induced a pop-up and finished with back-to-back strikeouts to hold on for the win.

Colin Cunningham finished the night 2-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Martin was also 2-3 with two RBIs.

Colin Cunningham also threw two scoreless and hitless innings, walking three and striking out one.

Brady threw 3.1 innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on four hits and five walks with seven strikeouts. Geramita finished the game on the mound, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks with three strikeouts.

Carlisle will play the winner of No. 1 Walsingham Academy and No. 4 Kenston Forest, the two teams playing in the other semifinal. Results of that game were too late for publication.

First pitch for Saturday's VISAA Division III state title game is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.

Carlisle 6, Brunswick Academy 5

Brunswick 000 113 0 - 5 6 1

Carlisle 402 000 X - 6 6 2

Carlisle hitters: Bryson Brady 1-3, R; Colby Cunningham 0-3, R, RBI; Kale Richardson 0-1, BB, R; Conner Plaster 1-3, R; Colin Cunningham 2-3, 2R, 2RBI; Ian Martin 2-3, 2RBI; Luke Carter 0-2, RBI

Carlisle pitchers: Colin Cunningham 2IP, K, 3BB; Bryson Brady 3.1IP, 4H, 5R, 4ER, 7K, 5BB; S. Geramita 1.2IP, 2H, 3K

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com