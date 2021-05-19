VISAA Baseball: Carlisle takes hot bats, hot hands into state semifinals

“Baseball is a really momentum sport. You want to keep the momentum on your side," Inman said. "A team like this comes in, they’re a lower ranking seed and they have nothing to lose, so they come out with a lot of energy and you want to try to put the gas down early. We were fortunate enough to do that and it worked out in our favor.”

“When we swing it really well momentum gets up, the dugout gets up, and we play really good,” Clark said. “So for us, we’ve got to play every other game like we did the first inning. Just come out swinging.”

Carlisle’s bats got the game going for the Chiefs, but it was the pitching staff who helped hold the win together.

Garret Kangas and Styles Geramita combined for the shutout on the mound for the Chiefs. Kangas threw the first two innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. Geramita threw the final five innings in relief, allowing three hits with four walks and a hit by pitch. Both pitchers struck out five batters each in the win.

“Did a really good job pounding the zone,” Inman said of Geramita. “With pitching, you really want to pitch to the scoreboard… With him coming in, you really just want to constantly pound strikes in the zone. Really throw a lot of strikes. He came in, did a good job and competed.”