VISAA Baseball: Carlisle takes hot bats, hot hands into state semifinals

If there was a perfect way to start a state tournament, scoring nine runs in the first inning is probably the way.
In Tuesday’s VISAA DIII state quarterfinal matchup against Kenston Forest, Carlisle sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, including seven batters before the Bulldogs even recorded an out in a 9-0 win that advanced the Chiefs to the state semifinals.
It was the tenth time this season the Chiefs (15-2) have scored at least nine runs in a game, and the team's bats have been especially hot in the postseason. Carlisle scored 17 runs in the Virginia Independent Conference championship game against Blue Ridge last week.
“I think we’ve been swinging the bats well,” Carlisle senior Garret Kangas said following Tuesday’s win. “Especially in the conference championship against Blue Ridge, it was just ridiculous. We were just hitting the ball everywhere.”
Carlisle is hitting .348 as a team this season with a .507 on-base percentage. They've scored 132 runs in 17 games.
Three Chiefs players are hitting at least .400 this season: Senior VMI baseball commit Addison Clark (.514, 5HR, 24RBIs, 20 runs), junior Conner Plaster (.500, 3HR, 8 doubles, 24RBIs, 17 runs), and junior Colin Cunningham (.400, 13 RBIs, 13 runs).
The Chiefs bats cooled in the late innings Tuesday. They failed to have a baserunner in the final four innings, but Kangas said that could be chalked up to the team relaxing a bit with a big lead.
Carlisle will need those bats to return on Thursday as they move on to the state semifinals. The Chiefs, the No. 2 seed in the VISAA tournament, will face No. 3 seed Brunswick at Shepherd Stadium Thursday.
The Chiefs are playing the state semifinals for the fourth straight season, dating back to 2016. The VISAA didn’t stage a state tournament last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Brunswick comes into the game 7-4 overall, having won their last four games. The Vikings defeated No. 6 seed Tidewater Academy in the state quarterfinals Tuesday, 6-5.
“We feel great. As good as we’re going to be,” said Carlisle coach Will Inman about the state semifinals. “Coming off of a victory like that, we feel really excited about it and ready to go the Shepherd Stadium.”
Inman said it was important Tuesday to put a stamp on the game early against a hungry, lower seeded Kenston Forest squad.
“Great game. We came out strong, came out hot,” Inman said. “Guys hit the ball really well. Really attacked their pitcher. We knew he was going to throw a lot of strikes. We just wanted to have a good, aggressive approach at the plate and guys did what they were supposed to. Kind of fell off in the end, but the (Kenston Forest) guy who came in in the end did a good job.
Inman and senior Addison Clark both said it's important for the Chiefs to get energy on their side early in games.
“Baseball is a really momentum sport. You want to keep the momentum on your side," Inman said. "A team like this comes in, they’re a lower ranking seed and they have nothing to lose, so they come out with a lot of energy and you want to try to put the gas down early. We were fortunate enough to do that and it worked out in our favor.”
“When we swing it really well momentum gets up, the dugout gets up, and we play really good,” Clark said. “So for us, we’ve got to play every other game like we did the first inning. Just come out swinging.”
Carlisle’s bats got the game going for the Chiefs, but it was the pitching staff who helped hold the win together.
Garret Kangas and Styles Geramita combined for the shutout on the mound for the Chiefs. Kangas threw the first two innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. Geramita threw the final five innings in relief, allowing three hits with four walks and a hit by pitch. Both pitchers struck out five batters each in the win.
“Did a really good job pounding the zone,” Inman said of Geramita. “With pitching, you really want to pitch to the scoreboard… With him coming in, you really just want to constantly pound strikes in the zone. Really throw a lot of strikes. He came in, did a good job and competed.”
Carlisle has a team ERA of 0.97, with opponents hitting .220 against them this season.
Kangas, a senior committed to Campbell University baseball next season, is 5-0 in seven appearances and 25.2 innings pitched. He's struck out 42 and walked 11. Geramita, a sophomore, has made six appearances this season and has a 1.88 ERA in 22.1 innings pitched. He's stuck out 29 and walked 11 this season.
I feel like we have some good arms that can push us all the way to the championship,” Kangas said.
First pitch for Thursday's semifinal at Shepherd Stadium is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
“Hopefully we can keep it rolling,” Inman said.
“It was a good win,” Kangas said. “We came out strong… It was a good learning experience going into the next round of states and I really hope we can make a push this year and win it.”
“I feel good. We’re swinging the bats well and I feel like that’s what we need to do if we’re going to make a push,” Clark said.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com