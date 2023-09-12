It's been a learning season so far for the Patrick County High School volleyball team as they begin play in their new district.

The Cougars moved from the Piedmont to the Three Rivers District at the start of the school year, where they'll face powerhouses like two-time defending VHSL Class 2 state champions Glenvar, as well as Alleghany, Carroll County, Floyd County, James River, and Radford in district play this season.

Cougars coach Heidi Moore spoke with the Bulletin last week about her team and playing new opponents this fall. Here's what she had to say.

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of the team so far this year?

Moore: So far we’ve had some good games. We’ve competed and, pretty much, every game we’ve competed pretty well so far. Probably our roughest game, and I thought we played well, was against Glenvar on Tuesday. We continue to get better, so that’s the promising thing.

I’m seeing our offense, we struggled with that in the beginning, we’re playing more together as a unit, so I think things are going to start looking up, and we’re going to start seeing more wins because we’ve really battled. If we can get a few more big points like on those big long rallys and get those points it’s going to turn around, those are sets that we win. We’ve had some close sets and we haven’t finished off those big points, those momentum points, and I think that that’s really going to help us.

Getting those big points is probably a learning experience for a young team like yours.

Moore: Yes, definitely. We’re getting closer and closer and kind of figuring things out where people are comfortable. You have to make sure everyone is consistent on who is the best to be out there each night. With athletes you never really know that part. That’s the game and what sports and athletics is to try to figure out who’s going to come and compete and who’s having a bad day, who’s having a good day, and who’s going to be the best for the team that night.

What’s the biggest thing you wanted to work on and improve this offseason? Have you seen improvements there this fall?

Moore: In the offseason I was just trying to get the group together and work together as a team, and try to find some hitters and have some offense. Right now, we’re starting to see glimpses here and there of players, we’ve just got to find the girl that’s hot at the time and be able to put the ball down and make sure we can continue to work together as a team.

What do you think of playing in a new district this fall?

Moore: It’s pretty shocking. I’ve never been in a new district, so these are teams we’ve never played before. That was the first time we’ve ever played Glenvar. They won states the past two years and they were down a few players, so it was good. I thought we competed really well with them. It shows us where we need to get to.

It’s going to be interesting. It’s going to be a learning experience. The hardest part I think is when you have rivals in your district that you’ve had for years and you always want to play them, and this year it’s going to be a little different those games that really, really mean a lot. It’s just different. Its’ going to be a different atmosphere for right now.

Now that you’re getting into district play, what are you hoping to see from your players moving forward?

Moore: I’m just hoping that they continue to improve and work hard in practice like they do now, and have fun. They’re a great group. I feel like they’re all my daughters, so that makes it hard. But I want to just see them be a little more successful, be able to put those big points down because I know that they’ll roll once they can put those big points down. They have a lot of heart and determination and hustle, so I think we’re going to see the turnaround and we’re going to show some people some pretty interesting things.

Patrick County volleyball remaining schedule

(All games at 7 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 14 at Alleghany

Tuesday, Sept. 19 vs. Carroll County

Thursday, Sept. 21 at James River (Buchanan)

Tuesday, Sept. 26 vs. Bassett

Thursday, Sept. 28 at Glenvar

Tuesday, Oct 3 vs. Radford

Thursday, Oct 5 at Floyd County

Tuesday, Oct 10 vs. Alleghany

Thursday, Oct 12 at Carroll County

Tuesday, Oct 17 vs. James River (Buchanan)

Wednesday, Oct 18 vs. Martinsville