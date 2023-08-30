For the first time since 2010, the Martinsville High School volleyball team has started the season 2-0.

The Bulldogs picked up their second win of the season on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over William Fleming at Martinsville Middle School. Martinsville previously defeated the Colonels, also 3-0, in Roanoke last week.

With four seniors, three juniors, and two sophomores on the roster, Bulldogs coach Tanner Sweitzer said on Tuesday this is the best team he’s coached in his seven years at the helm of the team.

“It feels good. It’s our best start since I’ve been coaching,” Sweitzer added. “We’re just trying to progress… We see a lot of improvement. Serving, receiving, passing, hitting, setting. Overall, this is probably one of the best groups I’ve coached. I’m really proud of them and I’m excited to see how far we can go this year. We haven’t had a lot of wins in the past, we haven’t beaten a lot of other teams, so I’m excited to see how far we can go from here.”

In Tuesday’s win, the Bulldogs won by scores of 25-11, 25-9, and 25-6. They were led by: Aubrey Blankenbaker (8 aces, 11 assists), Natalie Laprade (2 aces, 6 kills, 8 digs), Juliann Brown (5 aces, 2 kills, 4 blocks), Yoshi Moyer (4 aces, 2 kills), and Nayti Patel (6 aces, 8 digs).

Martinsville has 52 aces in two games this season.

The Bulldogs junior varsity team also started the year 2-0.

Sweitzer praised Patel, a senior libero and captain, for being a spark for his squad on the court.

“She’s had that leadership role. She’s very vocal, very supportive of all the girls,” Sweitzer said of Patel. “I think all of girls look up to her… She’s done a heck of a job getting all the girls coming together and playing well together.”

Coming off of a 4-18 season, a lot of work was put in over the summer to get on the court and not only improve individual skills but also work on team chemistry, which Sweitzer said has had a big impact on the start of the season.

“I look at past seasons where, my first year here, we couldn’t get serves over, or serves being consistent,” he said. “We were losing 25-3, 25-4, and now we’re progressing, we’re playing at a high level, just like some other teams in the area. So as long as we can get to that level I think we’ll be all right. I see a lot of improvement from my first year when we couldn’t do anything. We had to do so many things to get where we’re at right now.”

Martinsville was back at home on Wednesday night for a contest against Morehead High School (N.C.). Results were too late for publication.

The Bulldogs will begin Piedmont District play on Thursday at Tunstall High School. Game time is at 7 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how much we can grow from here,” Sweitzer said. “Yea, we’re 2-0, but I want to see how we do in the Piedmont District. The Piedmont District is always tough every year, so I want to see how well we can play with those teams in our district and see if we can play as a team. And I want to see when we play a team when we get down, let’s see how we fight back, because we haven’t had that this year, so I want to see how well we can fight back when we’re down when we get into those situations.”