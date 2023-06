At the end of each school year, the Bulletin sports department selects athletes of the year for all local high school sports and Patrick & Henry Community College.

This year, we're putting the choice in our readers hands.

We have two surveys, one for Bulletin Male Athletes of the Year in each sport, and one for Female Athletes of the Year.

Here's how to vote:

Voting will be open until Friday, June 23.

The results will run in the paper on Sunday, June 25.