Warriors boys soccer team receives 2021 region championship trophy

On Friday night, the Magna Vista boys soccer team received the trophy for their 2021 Region 3D championship.
The Warriors held a ceremony before Friday's game against Martinsville High School at Smith River Sports Complex. Several graduated members of the 2021 team returned to the same field where they defeated Cave Spring, 2-1, last spring for the region title, the first in school history.
"It’s very nice. That group of guys... they’re a special group," said Magna Vista boys soccer coach John Athey. "They’re just as good of guys off the field as they are on the field.
"Although we didn’t make it to the (state) finals, I was pleased with the region win. We had never been that far in school history before. Just to see some of the guys I hadn’t gotten to see, they had been away at college, two or three of them were at college and they had other commitments they couldn’t get out of to get here, but we enjoyed it and we hope to get another one. Always looking for another one."
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com