WATCH NOW: Area Roundup: DeVivo signs with PHCC; Patriots softball prepares for postseason

Daniel DeVivo had already made his decision to player soccer at Patrick Henry Community College, but after watching the Patriots play Wednesday night, he knew he had made the right decision.

DeVivo, a senior at Bassett High School, signed his letter of intent Thursday to play soccer for the Patriots in the fall. He'll be reunited with PHCC coach Brennan Murphy, who has also been DeVivo's travel coach with Piedmont Youth Soccer League the last two years.

"I'm excited mainly to have Brennan as a coach," DeVivo told reporters at Thursday's signing. "He was amazing. He was able to take a team from nothing and truly transform it, so I feel like going through PHCC is the best option for my future, being able to have a coach of that status and being able to move on from his system."

The Patriots defeated Louisburg at Smith River Sports Complex on Wednesday to win the Region X regular season championship. The team is currently 6-0-1 this season.

"After watching their game last night... that truly impressed me," DeVivo said. "The way they moved the ball, the team chemistry was amazing, so I'd love to be a part of that."

DeVivo played junior varsity for Bassett in eighth grade, and has been on the Bengals varsity team since his freshman year.