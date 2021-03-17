WATCH NOW: Bassett volleyball's bounce back mentality carries them to victory

In all three sets Bassett defeated Magna Vista on the volleyball court in Ridgeway Tuesday night, the Bengals bounced back from big early deficits.

Bassett came away with a 4-set win over the Warriors by scores of 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21.

The Bengals started the first set down 8-2, battling back to a 9-9 tie. The two teams went back-and-forth for much of the night, but Bassett was able to string points together at the end of each set when it mattered.

That bounce-back play became a theme for Bassett throughout the night.

“I’ve been talking to them about having more consistent play and not backing down,” said Bassett coach Julie Firebaugh. “They just don’t want to give up. They just fight back.”

The Bengals have a saying, “One point at a time,” that Firebaugh said she says to her players when they need to come from behind in big moments.

“We’re just going to get one point at a time and work that play and be consistent,” she said. “Sometimes when we get down it takes a little while for us to snap out of it, but normally when we snap out of it the momentum switches to our side and they get going.”