WATCH NOW: High School Football: Bassett football brings sledgehammer mentality in return from break; A preview of this week's games

The Bassett High School football team has one important rule—no complaining.

Bengals head coach Brandon Johnson makes it a point to his players to stay positive through any situation life throws at them, both on and off the football field.

One of those situations was when the team was forced to quarantine for two weeks and miss two games due to COVID-19 exposure. The Bengals made the best of the situation, holding daily Zoom calls and getting back to practice over the weekend for the team’s first game back on Tuesday night.

“We don’t complain. It does you no good,” Johnson said following the teams 48-17 win over Patrick County High School Tuesday night. “You just keep battling through it, and that’s the message I’ve been teaching them since last March.”

The Bengals showed no signs of rust Tuesday. They scored seven touchdowns and put up just under 400 total yards of offense, while holding Patrick County to 200 total yards.

Johnson said the last two weeks were about overcoming obstacles in life.