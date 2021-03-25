WATCH NOW: High School Football: Bassett football brings sledgehammer mentality in return from break; A preview of this week's games

The Bassett High School football team has one important rule—no complaining.
Bengals head coach Brandon Johnson makes it a point to his players to stay positive through any situation life throws at them, both on and off the football field.
One of those situations was when the team was forced to quarantine for two weeks and miss two games due to COVID-19 exposure. The Bengals made the best of the situation, holding daily Zoom calls and getting back to practice over the weekend for the team’s first game back on Tuesday night.
“We don’t complain. It does you no good,” Johnson said following the teams 48-17 win over Patrick County High School Tuesday night. “You just keep battling through it, and that’s the message I’ve been teaching them since last March.”
The Bengals showed no signs of rust Tuesday. They scored seven touchdowns and put up just under 400 total yards of offense, while holding Patrick County to 200 total yards.
Johnson said the last two weeks were about overcoming obstacles in life.
“If that obstacle knocks us down a little bit, we’ve just got to get back up and brush our shoulders off. That’s a part of being a young man,” he said. “That’s a part of life that football teaches young me. COVID just throws another wrench in the game. It hit us a couple weeks ago. None of my guys got down on themselves. They kept their heads up, they were at every Zoom meeting, every practice we had, every film session, and I told them once we get back out there we’ve got to end the season on a high note, and none of them made excuses.”
SeniorsJust before the final play of Tuesday’s win, Johnson called timeout to put all of his seniors in the game to line up in victory formation for the final kneel down.
The game was senior night for the Bengals nine players who will graduate in May. And three of those seniors—Keshaun Valentine, Drew Fisher, and Darius Hairston—scored touchdowns.
Of this year’s Bengals seniors, Johnson said only two haven’t been with the team since their freshman year. The group was in eighth grade when Johnson took over the program.
“I’m super proud of this group,” Johnson said.
“They’ve started something here. And I don’t think they’ll understand how important they’ve been. We’ve had a lot of good senior classes come through here, but for me to see these guys mature... They’ve been a family, and when I came in that’s what I was trying to build. These guys were eighth graders and didn’t miss a day in the weight room their eighth grade spring and haven’t missed one since. I get choked up thinking about it because I’m going to miss this group. They’re that special to me.”
SledgehammerDuring Bassett’s win over Halifax County High School on March 6, the teams were in a tight contest at the half. During Johnson’s halftime speech he recalled to his team an old saying a former coach once told him: “You kill an ant with a sledgehammer.”
After that game, Johnson had a sledgehammer painted in Bassett colors, and now awards one player the “Sledgehammer Player of the Week.”
The first recipient was senior linebacker Ardonit Mehmeti.
Johnson said he hadn’t decided on who would be the recipient of the sledgehammer following Tuesday’s win, but pointed out a good option would be junior Ty Cline. Cline, a middle linebacker, filled in at center with the Bengals starter out for the game.
“He played his tail off in the middle and started at middle linebacker on defense,” Johnson said of Cline. “We’ve got a lot of kids who put the sledgehammer done today and I’m super proud of them.”
Johnson said Tuesday’s 31-point victory was a good example of the team’s sledgehammer mentality.
“I’ve been at Bassett four years and we’ve never really had wins like this,” he said. “We’ve had good wins, but they’ve all been close. I’m trying to bring back a mentality of we’ve got to win games, and we’ve got to win games the way we should win games.”
Standings and the weekIn this week’s VHSL region rankings, released on Tuesday prior to Bassett and Patrick County’s game, Patrick County was ranked 11th in Region 2C. The Cougars were 2.2 points out of 8th place.
Magna Vista is ranked 5th in Region 3D, 0.75 points behind 4th ranked William Byrd. Bassett was ranked 7th in Region 3D. The Bengals are one point behind the Warriors.
Around the Piedmont District this week, Magna Vista (2-1) will return home on Friday for a matchup with G.W.-Danville (2-1).
The Warriors are coming off of an impromptu bye week after Halifax County canceled last Friday’s scheduled contest for non-COVID related issues within the team. Magna Vista has won two straight games—a 35-7 win over Patrick County, and a 49-35 win over Staunton River.
Magna Vista will look to make it three in a row against a G.W.-Danville squad that has also won two straight games. The Eagles’ last contest was on March 12, a 45-7 victory over Halifax.
Patrick County (0-4) will have to wait a little longer to go for its first win, as this week’s contest against Halifax has been canceled. For the second straight week, the Comets have canceled a game due to non-COVID-19 related issues. According to YourGV.com, Halifax officials cited excessive injuries from games and practices that make it unsafe to play this week.
The Cougars will play Floyd County High School at home on Thursday.
Bassett will next travel to G.W.-Danville on Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com