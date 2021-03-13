WATCH NOW: High School Football: Well-balanced attack leads Magna Vista to win in Stuart

Morrison said starting a season against teams like G.W.-Danville and Magna Vista, both of which play in a higher state classification, is never easy, but the Cougars are building towards competing with those teams better.

"When you start a season, you don't ever want to think about, 'Well we've got to start with G.W., then we've got Magna Vista.' We don't want to have the attitude that you don't want to start that way, but obviously we've got to play the schedule that we've got," Morrison said. "Those guys are always going to be on our schedule since they're in our district, and we've just got to compete against them. That's the biggest thing. We've got to get out here and we've got to do everything we can and do things right.

"If we do things the right way, we handle our business, we're going to be in good shape. It's tough playing those guys because they're two very well-coached teams, they've got great coaches. Great coaching staffs and they've got fantastic teams, fantastic players. When you get programs like that, it's going to be difficult for our kids but at the end of the day we've just got to step up and we've got to do a job. We're getting a little bit better and I think we're going to make some more strides as the year goes on."

NEXT WEEK