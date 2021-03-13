WATCH NOW: High School Football: Well-balanced attack leads Magna Vista to win in Stuart

Through two games this season, much of Magna Vista's football offense has gone through quarterback Dryus Hairston and Tyler Johnson, who had six and seven TDs, respectively.
On Friday night, the Warriors proved how well-balanced their offensive attack can be as the big two grew to four. Hairston and running back Dekavis Preston each ran in two touchdowns. Preston led the Warriors with 80 yards rushing on 14 carries, and Hairston added 68 rushing yards on seven carries, and 80 passing yards on a perfect 3-3 night.
Jeffrey Medley caught two passes for 73 yards, rushed for 61 on five carries, and caught a 2-point conversion. Johnson had an 8-yard touchdown run on a night when he had three carries for 27 yards.
The Warriors defeated Patrick County in Stuart 35-7.
"I thought they played the way we wanted them to," Magna Vistsa coach Joe Favero said of his team's overall offensive attack. "It's hard to be a two-man show, and I think those other guys, we've got some talented other players and I thought they stepped up and played the way they needed to tonight."
It wasn't just the offense that was firing on all cylinders. The Warriors defense also played a nearly perfect night, holding the Cougars scoreless until just three minutes remained on the clock.
Magna Vista opened the scoring early after Xavier Carter intercepted a Patrick County pass on the Cougars' first possession. The Warriors scored seven plays later on a 2-yard run by Hairston.
Patrick County mounted a long drive of 11 plays late in the first and into the second, and got down to the 1-yard-line, but a chain measurement on a fourth down run found the Cougars were just inches short of the first down, giving the Warriors the ball.
On the next possession, the Cougars forced their only Warriors 3-and-out of the first half, and nearly got a safety, getting a tackle on the half-yard-line and forcing Magna Vista to punt from the back of their own endzone.
A dropped catch on the Warriors punt, though, was recovered by Magna Vista. The next play Hairston found Medley for 59 yards. Two players later Johnson ran into the endzone from eight yards out to put Magna Vista up 21-0 midway through the second quarter.
Hairston ran in another 42-yard score just before the half. The Warriors led 27-0 at the break.
"I thought we came out and played by far the best football we've played this year, and that's what you want," Favero said. "I felt like we've finally practiced enough that we really executed. Coming in we thought this was a very good patrick County team. They've got some really good athletes, and I thought their kids played hard. But I just thought our execution, our abilty get into the situations we wanted to get into, get our guys in space was good, and they just made plays. We blocked for each other and did the part we needed to."
The Warriors finished scoring on the first drive of the second half when Preston ran in a 2-yard score and Hairston found Ryan Parker for the 2-point conversion.
Patrick County's only TD of the night came on a 1-yard run by Will Sprowl with 3:33 to play.
"I thought it was a complete effort by our team. Special teams was good. I was very proud," Favero said.
STOPPING THE ATTACK
Stopping Patrick County's power run game is no easy task. The Cougars offensive line all comes in at or around 300 pounds, and running backs Dae'Shawn Penn and Carson Merriman are 6-foot-1 240 pounds and 5-foot-10 210 pounds.
Favero said the goal going in was to not give up yards after contact against the Cougars big and fast backs.
"I thought we did a very good at the point of attack," he said. "We gave up a couple here and there but I thought we didn't give up big plays, which is important.
"We did a good job tackling to make them earn the tough yards, and that's the key. When you've got a team that's going to pound it in there with some big backs with a big offensive line, you're going to have to tackle well at the point of attack and not give up yards after contact. I thought the first half we really did a good job of stopping the yards after contact. It went downhill a little at the end but we tried to play a lot of guys and get them some reps here."
Sprowl had 11 rushes for 29 yards, and was 2-for-7 passing for 10 yards with two interception. Merriman led the Cougars with 60 yards rushing on 15 carries. Penn had 28 rushing yards on four carries. Michael Hamm had one carry for 31 yards.
Justin Preston also grabbed an interception for the Warriors' defense.
TOO MANY MISTAKES
Patrick County coach David Morrison said he saw his team's effort improve in the second half, when he said his squad fixed a few things, tightened up defensively to hold Magna Vista to just one score, and offensively was able to move the ball a little better.
Ultimately it was too many mistakes that hurt his squad.
"You can't make mistakes against a really good team like that," Morrison said. "They're very well coached, they've got athletes all over the field, and when you make mistakes they capitalize, and that really bit us. It bit us hard. But we're going to move forward.
"I think we've got a good group of kids here and we've got a very bright future so we're just going take this as a learning experience and we're going to move forward with it."
Friday's game mirrored last week's season opener against G.W. when the Cougars also had a long drive through the first and second quarter that got down to the 10-yard-line but ultimately came up with no points, much like Friday's turnover on downs on the 1-yard-line.
Morrison said starting a season against teams like G.W.-Danville and Magna Vista, both of which play in a higher state classification, is never easy, but the Cougars are building towards competing with those teams better.
"When you start a season, you don't ever want to think about, 'Well we've got to start with G.W., then we've got Magna Vista.' We don't want to have the attitude that you don't want to start that way, but obviously we've got to play the schedule that we've got," Morrison said. "Those guys are always going to be on our schedule since they're in our district, and we've just got to compete against them. That's the biggest thing. We've got to get out here and we've got to do everything we can and do things right.
"If we do things the right way, we handle our business, we're going to be in good shape. It's tough playing those guys because they're two very well-coached teams, they've got great coaches. Great coaching staffs and they've got fantastic teams, fantastic players. When you get programs like that, it's going to be difficult for our kids but at the end of the day we've just got to step up and we've got to do a job. We're getting a little bit better and I think we're going to make some more strides as the year goes on."
NEXT WEEK
Magna Vista (2-1) will travel to Halifax County (0-2) on Friday for a Piedmont District contest at 7 p.m.
Patrick County (0-2) will travel to Vinton to take on William Byrd (1-2) in nondistrict play on Thursday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Magna Vista 35, Patrick County 7
MVHS 14 13 8 0 - 35
PCHS 0 0 0 7 - 7
Scoring summary:
MVHS - 8:31 1Q - D. Hairston 2 run (F. Underwood kick no good)
MVHS - 4:51 1Q - D. Preston 12 run (D. Hairston to J. Medley 2-pt. good)
MVHS - 6:27 2Q - T. Johnson 8 run (F. Underwood kick good)
MVHS - 2:49 2Q - D. Hairston 42 run (F. Underwood kick no good)
MVHS - 8:33 3Q - D. Preston 2 run (D. Hairston to R. Parker 2-pt. good)
PCHS - 3:33 4Q - W. Sprowl 1 run (M. Morse kick good)
Magna Vista:
Rushing: D. Preston 14/80, 2TD; D. Hairston 7/68, 2TD; J. Medley 5/61; T. Johnson 3/27, TD; A. Thomas 2/2; J. Underwood 1/5
Passing: D. Hairston 3/3, 80yds; J. Medley 1/3, 3yds
Receiving: T. Johnson 2/73; R. Parker 1/7; J. Hairston 1/3
Patrick County:
Rushing: C. Merriman 15/60; W. Sprowl 11/29, TD; C. Drewery 2/8; M. Hamm 1/31; D. Penn 4/28; C. McClain 3/12
Passing: W. Sprowl 2/7, 10, 2INT
Receiving: C. Drewery 2/2, 10
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com