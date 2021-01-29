WATCH NOW: Only the basketball was normal at Patrick County High School

STUART -- High school basketball -- one stab at normalcy -- returned to the area on Friday night, and it was obvious before the first whistle of this doubleheader that officials at Patrick County High School were taking COVID-19 precautions seriously.
Benches for both Patrick County and Floyd County's teams were spaced out in three rows, and all coaches were wearing masks.
Just 15 people sat in three sections of the far bleachers - 12 fans and three video operators who were in a roped-off section at the top. The fourth section was filled by Floyd County players from the game that wasn't being played. Everyone in the stands had to sit socially-distanced from other people, even if they came to the game together.
The Cougars' cheerleaders were on the other side of the gym behind the benches. Even though they were in a gym with far fewer people than usual, they still had to cheer louder because they were all wearing masks and spaced 6 feet apart.
The scorers' table had just three people - the clock operator, official scorebook keeper, and one person who periodically sanitized the basketballs. There were plastic dividers separating the three people, and two large bottles of hand sanitizer adorned either side of the table.
In between the two games, each of the seats on the bench were wiped down with sanitizer, and PCHS athletic director Terry Harris walked throughout all the stands and sprayed them with antibacterial spray.
It was a lot of work, but extremely necessary. Not only was everyone in the Patrick County gym aware of the pandemic that has, as of Saturday, afflicted nearly 9,500 people and killed more than 173 throughout Patrick, Henry and Franklin counties and Martinsville. Patrick County reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and the first death of a resident since November.
Everyone at Patrick County also was willing to deal with restrictions to play basketball because they know how quickly the games could be taken away from them. Three times this season the Cougars have been set to begin competing only to have the start of the season pushed back.
And on Friday they became the first public school in the area to play a game. Teams in Henry County and Martinsville have only been practicing.
Games originally were scheduled to begin on Dec. 21 as part of the Virginia High School League's condensed schedule. Those were pushed back for all teams in the Piedmont District until after the new year.
Despite beginning practice in early December, struggles to find teams to play forced the Cougars again to wait. Then, on Jan. 13, Patrick County Public Schools, which had been operating on a hybrid, AABB schedule for in-school learning, immediately moved to an all virtual mode of instruction for two weeks. That change forced a cancelation of all athletic practices.
Students were to return to hybrid learning on Thursday, which was supposed to finally bring about a start to the winter sports season, but when the pandemic finally cooperated, mother nature didn't. Patrick County had a snow day.
With just a week until the region tournaments are scheduled to begin, the Cougars finally got a game scheduled. The email alerting people of Friday's games against Floyd County went out just before 10 a.m.
When the Cougars' girls and boys basketball teams suited up on Friday night, it had been 17 days since either team had met all together, much less picked up a basketball.
Patrick County's girls and boys played again on the road Saturday in North Stokes County, North Carolina. If everything works to plan, they'll play three more times, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, before the postseason begins. It's an aggressive schedule, but after so many delays, the Cougars want to play as many games as they can.
And they know that's only possible if everyone follows the school's strict COVID-19 protocols.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com