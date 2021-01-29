WATCH NOW: Only the basketball was normal at Patrick County High School

STUART -- High school basketball -- one stab at normalcy -- returned to the area on Friday night, and it was obvious before the first whistle of this doubleheader that officials at Patrick County High School were taking COVID-19 precautions seriously.

Benches for both Patrick County and Floyd County's teams were spaced out in three rows, and all coaches were wearing masks.

Just 15 people sat in three sections of the far bleachers - 12 fans and three video operators who were in a roped-off section at the top. The fourth section was filled by Floyd County players from the game that wasn't being played. Everyone in the stands had to sit socially-distanced from other people, even if they came to the game together.

The Cougars' cheerleaders were on the other side of the gym behind the benches. Even though they were in a gym with far fewer people than usual, they still had to cheer louder because they were all wearing masks and spaced 6 feet apart.

The scorers' table had just three people - the clock operator, official scorebook keeper, and one person who periodically sanitized the basketballs. There were plastic dividers separating the three people, and two large bottles of hand sanitizer adorned either side of the table.