WATCH NOW: PHCC Men's Basketball: Game-winning 3-pointer in final seconds gives Patriots win in home opener

The Patrick Henry Community College men’s basketball team relinquished their lead to Central Carolina Community College with 12 minutes to play in the first half of Sunday’s game.
The Patriots didn’t regain that lead until there were 27 seconds remaining.
After coming back from down double-digits late in the second half, the Patriots mounted a comeback and found themselves down two with 31 seconds to play. That’s when Darius Jones took a pass in the corner, dribbled to the center of the court and put up a contested 3-pointer, knocking it down with ease to give PHCC a 72-71 lead.
PHCC hit two more free throws in the finals seconds as CCCC failed to get a clean shot in multiple possessions. The Patriots came away with a 74-71 victory in the season and home opener.
Jones finished the day with 15 points. Ny’Gel Boozer added 21, and Fonzo Mason added 15. The Patriots had 10 made 3-pointers as a team.
PHCC jumped out to an early 6-0 lead behind 3s on the team’s first two possessions. They built that lead to 12-3 as they cruised early.
The Cougars didn’t back down though, going on a 13-0 run and holding the Patriots scoreless for five minutes. An offensive rebound and put-back by Santana Williams ended the scoring drought for PHCC with 10 minutes left in the first.
After back-to-back layups and free throws by PHCC to cut the CCCC lead to five with five minutes to play in the first, the Cougars outscored the Patriots 8-2 the rest of the way, holding PHCC to just two free throws as their only points in the final minutes of the half.
CCCC led 38-27 at the break.
The Patriots chipped away at the Cougars’ lead throughout the second half. PHCC went on a 9-3 run to cut the lead to five with 4:50 play. Lorenzo Minter had a steal and assist to Boozer to make the score 69-66, but CCCC answered with an easy layup and another steal.
One free throw by Mason and Jones helped cut the lead to two again before Jones’s final heroics for the win.
CCCC had 12 made 3-pointers as a team.
Sunday’s game was played without any fans in the stands at PHCC’s Wingett Court due to COVID-19 restrictions.
PHCC (1-0) will return home on Saturday for a Region 10 contest against Sandhill Community College at 3 p.m.
PATRICK HENRY CC 74,
CENTRAL CAROLINA CC 71
CCCC 38 33 — 71
PHCC 27 47 — 74
PHCC: D. Jones 1syoer5; N. Boozer 21; D. Edwards 2; D. Sanders 5; F. Mason 15; L. Minter 5; S. Williams 5; I. Reid 4; D. Gardner 2
CCCC: J. Bell 1; W. Case 3; D. Carver 3; M. Moore 15; S. Haidera 4; C. Wamble 11; A. Jones 3; T. Bell 6; D. Gardner 16; A. Thiam 7
3-pointers: CCCC 12 (M. Moore 5; S. Haidera 1; C. Wamble 1; A. Jones 1; D. Gardner 4); PHCC 10 (D. Jones 2; N. Boozer 4; F. Mason 2; L. Minter 1; S. Williams 1)
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com