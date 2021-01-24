WATCH NOW: PHCC Men's Basketball: Game-winning 3-pointer in final seconds gives Patriots win in home opener

The Patrick Henry Community College men’s basketball team relinquished their lead to Central Carolina Community College with 12 minutes to play in the first half of Sunday’s game.

The Patriots didn’t regain that lead until there were 27 seconds remaining.

After coming back from down double-digits late in the second half, the Patriots mounted a comeback and found themselves down two with 31 seconds to play. That’s when Darius Jones took a pass in the corner, dribbled to the center of the court and put up a contested 3-pointer, knocking it down with ease to give PHCC a 72-71 lead.

PHCC hit two more free throws in the finals seconds as CCCC failed to get a clean shot in multiple possessions. The Patriots came away with a 74-71 victory in the season and home opener.

Jones finished the day with 15 points. Ny’Gel Boozer added 21, and Fonzo Mason added 15. The Patriots had 10 made 3-pointers as a team.

PHCC jumped out to an early 6-0 lead behind 3s on the team’s first two possessions. They built that lead to 12-3 as they cruised early.