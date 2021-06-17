'We wanted them realize they're good enough to be here': Magna Vista squads battle adversity to reach region championship games

“This feels, honestly, unreal,” Bitz said after the game. “Like you’re in a movie or something. Because we went through the season undefeated but we haven’t had a lot of competition, so to go down and come back for a win, it’s just phenomenal as a team and with how young we are.”

Magna Vista has just five juniors and seniors on the squad, with all underclassmen lacking in varsity experience given the 2020 season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

After his team gave up goals in the 8th and 38th minutes, Lewis said he was just looking forward to halftime in hopes his team could reground in the break.

“Christiansburg is so good,” Lewis said. “They have such a good team. They played really, really good soccer and they took it to us to start the game. My girls were not playing their game to start. I think they were nervous… It was very nerve-wracking. I told them at half we made very poor decision… The biggest point we tried to make is that this stage wasn’t too big for them, and they took it. They took it and ran with it.”

Bitz and Lewis agreed that playing from behind and having to come back against a good team is the best thing the Warriors could have faced as they now move on to the region championship game.