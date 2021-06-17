'We wanted them realize they're good enough to be here': Magna Vista squads battle adversity to reach region championship games

Magna Vista’s girls soccer team celebrated a 3-2 win over Christiansburg High School on the front field at Smith River Sports Complex Wednesday, and immediately looked to the scoreboard on the back field at the complex.
Just as the Warriors girls were finishing up, they saw their fellow Warriors, the MVHS boys soccer team, also celebrate a 2-0 win over Christiansburg.
Eventually, the celebrations merged into one.
Both Warriors soccer teams, playing at the same time on adjoining fields, won Region 3D tournament semifinal games Wednesday to advance to the region championship, a first for both squads.
“It’s neat for us. It’s really a unique environment having the games going at the same time because we kind of know when we hear a loud cheer it’s probably for Magna Vista,” said MVHS girls soccer coach Wes Lewis.
Between the two Magna Vista soccer teams, they have two Piedmont District championships and a combined record of 22-1, with 150 goals scored and 21 allowed this season.
The Warriors will again play at the same time at SRSC on Friday for the region championship.
While it’s helped both teams feed off of the energy of having their classmates also make a deep playoff run, coaches of both squads said it’s also helped the school’s standing among soccer teams in the state.
“It’s really good for Magna Vista, but more importantly, to me, it’s for the area,” Lewis said. “It’s for Martinsville and Henry County. It shows that soccer here, there is talent. Because we haven’t battled well with the Roanoke schools and the Christiansburgs and schools like that in the past, so for us to both be able to make it to that level shows that not only are we able to compete now, that we have the pride and we have the talent and hopefully we’re here to stay.”
“I’ve got two or three of my players that have sisters that play on the girls team, so I’m sure their families are here watching both games,” said MVHS boys soccer coach John Athey. “We’re very glad that they won… This is a big step for Magna Vista soccer, period. Hopefully the soccer around here maybe is catching up with some of the Roanoke schools.”
ComebacksThe Warriors girls team fell in a 2-0 halftime hole during Wednesday’s win, the first time they’ve trailed at the half all season. For a team that has faced little adversity this year, there was a fear among players and coaches they wouldn’t know how to respond.
But it didn’t take long to put those fears to rest. Senior Brianna Bitz, committed to play at George Mason University in the fall, scored three goals in less than a 10 minute span to help lead Magna Vista to an 11th win in 11 games.
“This feels, honestly, unreal,” Bitz said after the game. “Like you’re in a movie or something. Because we went through the season undefeated but we haven’t had a lot of competition, so to go down and come back for a win, it’s just phenomenal as a team and with how young we are.”
Magna Vista has just five juniors and seniors on the squad, with all underclassmen lacking in varsity experience given the 2020 season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
After his team gave up goals in the 8th and 38th minutes, Lewis said he was just looking forward to halftime in hopes his team could reground in the break.
“Christiansburg is so good,” Lewis said. “They have such a good team. They played really, really good soccer and they took it to us to start the game. My girls were not playing their game to start. I think they were nervous… It was very nerve-wracking. I told them at half we made very poor decision… The biggest point we tried to make is that this stage wasn’t too big for them, and they took it. They took it and ran with it.”
Bitz and Lewis agreed that playing from behind and having to come back against a good team is the best thing the Warriors could have faced as they now move on to the region championship game.
“It helps us so much,” Bitz said. “It’s kind of nerve-wracking saying, ‘Well we’re going against tough competition now, how are we going to handle the adversity?’ But we came together, we worked in practice, we worked the prior games and just decided to go all-in no matter what.”
“It’s huge. It’s huge,” Lewis said. “And we talk about it all the time that during every soccer game you’re going to face some kind of adversity. Something is not going to go your way, whether it’s a bounce, whether it’s a call, whether it’s a poor decision. Something isn’t going to go your way. And what decides the games is how you respond to those mistakes, how you respond to that adversity. Do you put your head down or do you keep fighting? Our girls picked their heads up and went after it. They decided they wanted this game, and it goes to show that everybody fought for each other. It wasn’t about any individuals or anything like that. Man, definition of a team.”
Their own adversityMagna Vista’s boys soccer team faced its own adversity Wednesday, a battle they’ve been fighting all season.
The Warriors were missing two defenders who pulled their hamstrings during the region quarterfinals on Monday. Athey played two sophomores—Caleb Jenkins and Alden Carter – “and they did a great job,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter who I put out there this year. I’ve got one guy that’s out of the country, I’ve got one with a torn ACL, two with pulled hamstrings, and I just keep pulling my younger guys up and they keep answering the call,” Athey said. “I’m proud of all of them, and as a team that’s what you want.”
Magna Vista scored two goals in the second half in Wednesday’s win.
Athey, in his ninth season at MVHS, had previously coached three Warriors teams to the region semifinals. This year’s squad was the first to get past that hurdle.
The Warriors came into the 2021 season with three goals: win the Piedmont District championship, get to the region championship game, and win the region title.
The team tied Bassett High School for the PD title, and have now reached also goal No. 2 with Wednesday’s win.
The team will now take on Cave Spring to go for goal No. 3.
“Hopefully we’re one step closer to realizing that,” Athey said. “We’ve played Cave Spring twice in the past in the playoffs. One year they beat us and went on to win the state championship, and one year we beat them.
“We’re just going to come out, work hard tomorrow, look at everything, and just try to be prepared. Hopefully we can follow up with another win.”
SOMETHING TO PROVE
In 2019, Lewis’s first season at MVHS, the Warriors played a region tournament game against Hidden Valley. He admits his team knew from the start that day they didn’t belong.
“We were happy to be there, but we weren’t at their level,” Lewis said.
Athey, too, said his team has played some tournament games in the past where they felt they were overmatched.
This season is different, though. There’s a fire in the Warriors to prove they belong playing against the best in the state.
“We wanted to get them realize that they were good enough to be here,” Lewis said. “Christiansburg, in my opinion, I was like they could beat us very easily, we could beat them... But for them pick it up, I didn’t know what to expect. You try to talk to them, build them up and tell them that stuff, but after halftime, we started and there was this fire. You could tell that they believed and they wanted to fight.”
“Looking at all the records coming in the playoffs, I thought Christiansburg probably was the best team in the region,” Athey said. “Usually in Roanoke and that part of Virginia, their soccer typically is a little bit better than ours… but my kids rose to the occasion, played extremely well, played as a team.”
Both Warrior squads are now one win away from reaching the state tournament, which both coaches said they believe would be another first at the school.
“The heart of these girls, not wanting this year to be over and fighting for each other, scrapping and pulling when they’re tired. As a coach, you can’t ask for anything more.”
ROUND 3
The Region 3D boys soccer finals between No. 8 Cave Spring and No. 2 Magna Vista will kick off at 6 p.m. on Field 4 at Smith River Sports Complex.
The Region 3D girls soccer finals between No. 4 Hidden Valley and No. 2 Magna Vista will also kick off at 6 p.m. on Field 5 at Smith River Sports Complex. Admission for both games is $7.
If either team wins on Friday, they’ll host a VHSL Class 3 state semifinal game next week.
“Hopefully Magna Vista, both teams will keep it going for the future,” Lewis said.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com