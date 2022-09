Wednesday Area Scores: Cougars, Bengals pick up volleyball wins; PD cross country results

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick County 3, North Stokes 0 (27-25, 28-26, 25-20)

The Patrick County volleyball team got back in the win column with a 3-0 victory over North Stokes, in North Carolina, on Wednesday. The Cougars won by scores of 27-25, 28-26, 25-20.

PCHS was led by: Samantha Harris (15 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces), Marissa Bentley and Madi Heath (7 kills each), Lilly Byers (32 assists), Kaylee Towler (6 aces, 12 digs), and Journey Moore (20 digs).

The Cougars (6-1) will go on the road, on Thursday, for the third time this week. They'll travel to G.W.-Danville for a 7 p.m. game.

Bassett 3, Chatham 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-19)

The Bassett volleyball team picked up a non-district road win, on Wednesday. The Bengals defeated Chatham, 3-0, by scores of 25-11, 25-18, 25-19.

Bassett was led by: Annie Laine (15 kills, 4 aces, 11 service points), Cierra Hagwood (10 kills, 1 ace, 3 service points), and Zoie Pace (9 service points, 4 kills, 6 digs, 33 assists).

The Bengals (3-2) will return home on Thursday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game against Mecklenburg County.

Louisburg College 3, P&HCC 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-13) (Tuesday)

The Patrick & Henry Community College volleyball team dropped a Region X road contest on Tuesday, falling to Louisburg, 3-0, in North Carolina.

The Patriots were led by: Julianna Overby (9 assists, 5 digs), Danielle Draper (5 kills), and Emma Hankins (5 blocks).

P&HCC (0-2) will play their home opener on Thursday against Southwest Virginia. Game time is at 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Louisburg College 5, P&HCC 1

The Patrick & Henry Community College women's soccer team fell to Louisburg College, 5-1, on Wednesday, in North Carolina.

Deon Cruickshank had the lone goal for the Patriots.

P&HCC (0-2) will play their home opener on Saturday against Richard Bland College. Kickoff at Smith River Sports Complex is at 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Patrick County, Bassett win Piedmont District regular season meet

The Patrick County girls cross country team and Bassett boys cross country team won Wednesday's Piedmont District regular season meet.

Wednesday's races were two miles and run at Smith River Sports Complex.

Bassett's Sienna Bailey won the girls race, finishing with a time of 13:25.15.

Patrick County scored 51 as a team points to best Bassett by two. The Cougars were led by Callie Wood, who finished second with a time of 15:01.31.

Middle schooler Thomas Fulcher won the boys race, finishing in 11:27.98.

Bassett dominated the boys race, scoring 18 points as a team. Tunstall finished second with 67 points. Bengals Michael Foley (11:52.41) and Chase Smith (11:57.38) finished second and third.

Full results for both races are listed below:

Piedmont District Cross Country Meet

Wednesday at Smith River Sports Complex

High School Girls Two Mile Run

1 Sienna Bailey - Bassett 13:25.15

2 Callie Wood - Patrick County 15:01.31

3 Jonesha Wilkins - 15:25.14

4 Claire Howe - Bassett 15:31.25 3

5 Bethani Bishop - Halifax County 15:46.48

6 Irene Smith - Patrick County 15:57.67

7 Natalie Adams - 16:02.83

8 Currie Cassie - Mecklenburg County 16:19.78

9 Cheyenne Cline - Halifax County 16:28.16

10 Ariana Tolliver - Mecklenburg County 16:29.40

11 Olivia Hayes - Mecklenburg County 16:33.50

12 Leighton Clark - Halifax County 16:34.61

13 Mackenzie Williams - Patrick County 16:48.02

14 Abby Eades - Tunstall 16:58.24

15 Brittany Cruz - Bassett 17:07.22

16 Kayleigh Spencer - Bassett 17:29.97

17 Kira Thomas - Tunstall 17:36.65

18 Greta Spaeh - Patrick County 17:40.50

19 Eden Nickelson - Patrick County 17:46.45

20 Ellianna Montgomery - Patrick County 17:56.82

21 Isebella Beatty - Mecklenburg County 18:01.13

22 McCall Hollie - Tunstall 18:10.17

23 Katelyn Brooks - Tunstall 18:10.75

24 Samantha Van Opstal - 18:11.07

25 Brooklyn Jackson - 18:21.81

26 Amanda Goad - Bassett 18:34.35

27 Sarah Merricks - Tunstall 18:46.64

28 Avalyn Emerson - Tunstall 19:08.80

29 Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston - Martinsville 19:24.88

30 April Jordan - Tunstall 19:31.21

31 Savannah Overby - Halifax County 19:35.18

32 Kayleigh Towler - Tunstall 20:06.74

33 Lydia Davis - Tunstall 20:10.69

34 Madeleine Jones - Tunstall 20:11.25

35 Hailee Layne - Halifax County 20:12.36

36 Zyonna Wilson - 20:23.66

37 Briana Qunitero - Tunstall 20:24.22

38 Analuisa Frias-Alvarez - Magna Vista 20:41.39

39 Karlee Shively - Bassett 20:42.03

40 Clara Garner - Mecklenburg County 20:42.42

41 Alexa Rojo - Bassett 20:42.77

42 Sophia Barker - Tunstall 21:10.70

43 Kaylee O'Brien - 21:19.95

44 Lauren Limpscomb - Mecklenburg County 21:21.87

45 Crystal Lopez - Bassett 21:38.62

46 Jewlian Hamilton - George Washington 21:50.35

47 Heaven Brown - Bassett 21:57.86

48 Blehona Sylejmani - Magna Vista 22:07.84

49 Adriana Lamongo - Mecklenburg County 22:14.01

50 Katheyn Griffin - Mecklenburg County 22:18.33

51 Zaniah Dillard - Martinsville 22:37.22

52 Jolene Upton - Mecklenburg County 22:50.99

53 Ansley Hite - Mecklenburg County 23:01.70

54 Ivy Hughes - 23:26.48

55 Ella Smith - Mecklenburg County 23:53.20

56 Rachel Richey - Mecklenburg County 24:52.19

57 Laken Collins - Bassett 25:38.68

58 Assetou Fofana - 25:41.08

59 Memphis Moore - 25:44.42

60 Elizabeth Maxwell - Magna Vista 25:45.38

61 Leah Wilson - 25:55.38

62 Brooklyn Price - Tunstall 26:16.01

63 Libbie Richet - Mecklenburg County 27:30.20

64 Daisy Perez - Mecklenburg County 28:24.76

65 Addison Smith - Magna Vista 28:37.34

66 Skylar Reese - Mecklenburg County 28:58.44

67 Devin Walker - Tunstall 29:28.99

68 Cassandra Jimenez - Magna Vista 30:19.06 37

69 Abby Moore - Mecklenburg County 31:28.19

70 Johanna Maxie - Magna Vista 31:52.69 38

High School Girls Two Mile Run Team Scores

1st - Patrick County 51

2nd - Bassett 53

3rd - Mecklenburg County 72

4th - Halifax County 74

5th - Tunstall 91

6th - Magna Vista 169

High School Boys Two Mile Run

1 Thomas Fulcher - 11:27.98

2 Michael Foley - Bassett 11:52.41

3 Chase Smith - Bassett 11:57.38

4 Moises Cisneros - Patrick County 12:21.59

5 Colin Turner - Bassett 12:38.13

6 Tyress Wiltz - Bassett 12:38.44

7 Benjamin Flores - Bassett 12:40.79

8 Jackson Snow - Tunstall 12:43.39

9 Edwin Diaz - Tunstall 13:02.21

10 Daniel Ronan - George Washington 13:03.80

11 Garry Hagwood - Bassett 13:09.04

12 Rafferty Lee - Mecklenburg County 13:14.15

13 Ethan Howell - Tunstall 13:18.02

14 Ian Hale - Magna Vista 13:18.44

15 Connor Malone - Mecklenburg County 13:19.09

16 Greely Terry - Patrick County 13:26.27

17 Kevin Moran - Bassett 13:28.37

18 Jude Shaughnessy - Halifax County 13:32.17

19 Robert Knouse - 13:32.75

20 William Overby - Patrick County 13:33.29

21 Brett Foley - Patrick County 13:33.53

22 Brennan Hunt - Halifax County 13:35.61

23 Daniel Howell - Bassett 13:39.03

24 Noah Hiatt - Patrick County 13:41.15

25 Xavier Christian - Tunstall 13:42.08

26 Azael Quintero - Tunstall 14:06.13

27 Nicholas Vaughn - Mecklenburg County 14:16.32

28 Gabriel Haley - Martinsville 14:21.81

29 Johnny Lopez - Bassett 14:31.89

30 Jc Gonzalez - Tunstall 14:36.99

31 Henry Midkiff - Halifax County 14:41.24

32 Charlie Hungerland - George Washington 14:46.90

33 Zachary Duplantier - Halifax County 14:47.52

34 Joel Layne - Halifax County 14:52.55

35 Xavier Torres-Seda - Patrick County 14:54.54

36 Alejandro Baladermma - Tunstall 14:56.42

37 Mark Betts - Halifax County 15:01.05

38 John Nguyen - Martinsville 15:02.48

39 Sam Payne - Tunstall 15:02.98

40 Ethan Cobbler - Patrick County 15:04.07

41 David Berent - 15:06.89

42 Skyler Spence - Martinsville 15:17.32

43 Luke McKinney - Halifax County 15:18.00

44 Preston Simpson - Halifax County 15:25.65

45 Jaime Lopez - Bassett 15:28.21

46 Naun Andrade - Martinsville 15:38.66

47 Luke Cassada - Tunstall 15:40.81

48 Noah Priest - Halifax County 15:42.16

49 Cole Johnson - Halifax County 15:58.21

50 Koehen Gill - Mecklenburg County 16:00.38

51 River Stafford - Halifax County 16:01.31

52 Titus Rodriquez - Bassett 16:07.88

53 Gavin Morrison - Bassett 16:16.51

54 Colton Underwood - 16:17.47

55 Cole Grogan - Tunstall 16:23.59

56 Lincoln Myers - Halifax County 16:30.26

57 Spencer Pate - Halifax County 17:13.52

58 Reid Blackwell - Mecklenburg County 17:16.90

59 Matt Nosse - Tunstall 17:37.91

60 Miguel Ballesteras - Mecklenburg County 17:42.43

61 Sean Fitzgerald - Tunstall 18:20.73

62 Tyler Sykes - Mecklenburg County 18:33.72

63 Tavion Davis - Tunstall 18:52.47

64 Elijiah Ratcliffe - 18:54.59

65 Shelton McKinney - Tunstall 19:05.27

66 Daniel Gray - 19:34.28

67 William Seate - Mecklenburg County 19:49.15

68 Jackson Moorefield - 20:17.28

69 Elijiah Thomas - 20:39.09

70 Jarrel Havies - Mecklenburg County 20:41.44

71 Luke Martin - Mecklenburg County 21:03.49

72 Ezra Thomas - 22:09.30

73 Dallas Younger - Tunstall 23:55.77

74 Ben Smith - Magna Vista 24:45.53

75 John Ratliff - Martinsville 24:47.03

76 Dallas Bonhams - Magna Vista 24:56.09

77 Weston Moxley - Magna Vista 25:00.48

78 Logan Vandeburg - Mecklenburg County 25:32.04

79 Ryan Fording - Mecklenburg County 29:38.54

80 Kayden Rowell - 29:57.89

81 Conor Jackson - Mecklenburg County 30:00.09

82 David Thomas - 30:01.95

83 Zechariah Taylor - Martinsville 31:52.00

84 Parker Lusk - Martinsville 32:06.44

85 Cedric Coleman - 33:10.08

High School Boys Two Mile Run Team Scores

1st - Bassett 18

2nd - Tunstall 67

3rd - Patrick County 68

4th - Halifax County 111

5th - Mecklenburg County 117

6th - Martinsville 162