 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story editor's pick

Wednesday Area Scores: Martinsville volleyball picks up first win of season

  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

Martinsville 3, William Fleming 0 (25-16 25-9 25-16) (Tuesday)

The Martinsville High School volleyball team picked up a win in the first game of the season on Tuesday, defeating William Fleming, 3-0, in Roanoke, by scores of 25-16 25-9 25-16.

The Bulldogs were led by: Ashlynn Patten (4 aces, 2 kills, 15 assists, 5 digs), Saniya Mobley (4 aces, 7 kills), Trenati Hairston (5 aces, 3 kills, 1 block), Natalie Laprade (5 aces, 7 kills), and Nayti Patel (1 ace, 2 assists, 4 digs).

Martinsville (1-0) will play its home opener on Monday against Morehead (N.C.) at 7 p.m.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert