Wednesday Area Scores: Martinsville volleyball picks up first win of season

VOLLEYBALL
Martinsville 3, William Fleming 0 (25-16 25-9 25-16) (Tuesday)
The Martinsville High School volleyball team picked up a win in the first game of the season on Tuesday, defeating William Fleming, 3-0, in Roanoke, by scores of 25-16 25-9 25-16.
The Bulldogs were led by: Ashlynn Patten (4 aces, 2 kills, 15 assists, 5 digs), Saniya Mobley (4 aces, 7 kills), Trenati Hairston (5 aces, 3 kills, 1 block), Natalie Laprade (5 aces, 7 kills), and Nayti Patel (1 ace, 2 assists, 4 digs).
Martinsville (1-0) will play its home opener on Monday against Morehead (N.C.) at 7 p.m.
