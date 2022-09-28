Week 5 Football Preview: Hardware and bragging rights on the line this week

The annual Smith River Classic football game will be moved up a day due to expected inclement weather this weekend.

The rivalry game between Bassett and Magna Vista, which was scheduled to be played at Bassett High School on Friday, will now be played at BHS on Thursday. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

Around the Piedmont District, the Tunstall/Patrick County football game, also scheduled for Friday night, will also now be played on Thursday. Kickoff at Patrick County High School will be at 7 p.m.

The G.W.-Danville/Martinsville football game will still be played on Friday at Martinsville High School, but kickoff has been moved from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s contests on the gridiron:

Magna Vista (3-2) at Bassett (2-2), Thursday at 7 p.m.

There will be hardware and bragging rights on the line at Ed Bassett Stadium on Thursday night.

The annual rivalry game between the Bengals and Warriors has seen streaks by both teams over the last 20 years, with a swing in Bassett’s direction most recently.

Since 2004, including the playoffs Bassett leads the series, 12-10, with three straight wins and victories in five of the last six.

The two teams met twice last year – once in the Smith River Classic on October 1, and once in the first round of the playoffs – with Bassett winning both games by a score of 49-13.

The Bengals are coming off of a bye week following a 42-21 win over William Byrd on September 16. Bassett has won two straight games after starting the season 0-2.

BHS quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston has led his squad, scoring 11 offensive touchdowns in the last two games, with an added defensive score on a pick-6 against the Terriers.

Bassett has scored 136 points this season (34 points per game), while allowing 84 (21 per game).

Magna Vista comes into this week following a 50-14 win over Tunstall in last week’s Piedmont District opener for both teams.

Warriors junior running back Joeseph Spriggs leads the team this season with seven touchdowns. In three wins he’s rushed for 208, 177, and 161 yards.

Magna Vista has scored at least 34 points in all three of their wins this season, while outscoring opponents, 119-34.

Both Bassett and Magna Vista have two losses this season, and for both teams those losses came at the hands of Liberty Christian Academy (5-0) and Franklin County (3-2). Magna Vista fell to LCA and FCHS by scores of 40-0 in both games.

The Bengals lost to Franklin County in Week 1, 21-17, and LCA in Week 2, 35-14.

Tunstall (0-4) at Patrick County (1-3), Thursday, 7 p.m.

After starting the season 1-3 with four straight non-district games, Patrick County will look to get back on track as they start Piedmont District play at home.

The Cougars will take on Tunstall, one of two winless teams remaining in the PD.

After a streak of nine straight losses at the hands of the Trojans, Patrick County has bounced back recently. The Cougars have won the last two meetings against their regular district foe, including last year, 46-27.

Patrick County comes into this week’s game after an unexpected bye week. Last Friday’s game against G.W.-Danville, scheduled to be played at Averett University, was postponed due to power outages at the school. The Cougars most recent game, on September 16, was a 21-19 loss at Chatham High School.

PCHS has scored 90 points (22.5 per game) this season while allowing 109 (27.25 per game).

Tunstall has yet to score more than 20 points in any game this season. The Trojans are coming off of 50-14 loss at Magna Vista last week.

The Trojans have scored 48 points (12 per game), while allowing 180 (45 per game).

G.W.-Danville (0-3) at Martinsville (4-0), Friday at 6 p.m.

Martinsville has been likely the biggest surprise in the Piedmont District this season, standing alone as the final unbeaten team in the district. The Bulldogs haven’t started a season 4-0 in more than 20 years.

The unbeaten Bulldogs will take on winless G.W.-Danville at home on Friday night. Martinsville will look to get its first win against the Eagles in 10 years. G.W.-Danville is 9-0 against Martinsville since 2013, and has shutout the Bulldogs the last two meetings.

G.W. won last year’s game against Martinsville, 39-0.

Martinsville is coming off of a 27-17 win over Halifax County, last Friday in South Boston, a game in which the Bulldogs held the Comets scoreless for the entire second half in a comeback victory.

The Bulldogs have outscored opponents, 132-79, this season. They’re averaging 33 points per game while allowing 19.75.

The Eagles, a team that reached the third round of the playoffs last season, are 0-3 for the first time in more than 15 years. G.W. hasn’t lost more than four games in a season since 2016.

G.W. has scored 28 points (9.3 per game) this season, while allowing 144 (48 per game).