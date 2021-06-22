'We're looking forward to the next two or three seasons': Magna Vista boys soccer excited for the future after state tournament run

Magna Vista's boys soccer team celebrated a lot of firsts during the 2021 season. The team won its first Region 3D championship, and had its first trip to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals under head coach John Athey.
Athey said the team had more players named First Team All-Region 3D than ever before, and also had its first region player of the year. (Athey could not name the players as the list will be announced later this week.)
Magna Vista won 12 games this year, and scored 58 goals to just 14 allowed. The Warriors' defense had six shutouts on the season.
"It's been a really good year. We've never made it this far. I'm really proud of my guys and everything they've overcome," Athey said.
The Warriors' season came to an end Monday night at Smith River Sports Complex in a 3-0 loss to Spotswood in the state final four. The Trailblazers scored first in the ninth minute on a goal by Nick Johnson, and nearly had a second goal in the 33rd minute when Magna Vista was assessed a penalty in the box, giving Spotswood a penalty kick.
Edwin Joya lined up for the kick, but Magna Vista keeper Daizhawn Giggetts made the save to keep the score 1-0, a score that would hold until the half.
Spotswood added to the lead about five minutes into the second half on a goal by Esau Selaya Leiva.
"They're a very good team. They're very quick. A lot of 1-2s. They get rid of the ball very fast," Athey said of Spotswood. "They had a very good senior class. Definitely the best team we've faced this season.
"Maybe we didn't come out and we didn't match their intensity from the beginning. We are starting a lot of sophomores. We have a lot of young guys."
The Trailblazers continued to control the game throughout the second half. A lightning delay with just under 18 minutes to play took the teams off the field for a hour, but the Trailblazers again came out swinging once the game resumed. Selaya Leiva got past the Magna Vista defense for his second goal of the night less than two minutes after returning to the field to take the score to 3-0.
"The last goal, we had rolled so many people up, we were trying to get a goal late, trying to get back in the match, so really probably should have been 2-0, but 3-0, it is what it is," Athey said. "We were trying to get that last desperation thing. Trying to turn the tide.
"A little overmatched today. We played much better in the second half."
Magna Vista reached the state tournament after defeating Cave Spring 2-1 on Friday to win the Region 3D championship.
Even with Monday's loss, Athey was quick to point out how much good his program saw this year.
"I'm very proud of my team this year," Athey said. "We did lose a player before the season. The best player tore his ACL four games into the season. I'm blessed to have other seniors who stepped up and scored."
The Warriors will graduate seven seniors off of this year's roster: captains Finley Underwood and Isaiah Wade, as well as Wil Gardner, Emmanuel Perez and Jorge Mora on offense, and defensemen Will Bendall and Kaden Knight.
The four seniors up top combined to score more than 30 goals this season.
The Warriors will return a host of underclassmen though, including junior goalkeeper Giggetts, junior defender Reeves Stowe, and sophomore midfielder Ian Betton, who scored the game-winning penalty kick in Friday's region championship game.
Magna Vista had four juniors, 11 sophomores, and two freshmen on Monday's playoff roster.
"We're looking forward to the next two or three seasons," Athey said. "We know we have a lot of very, very good young players, especially in the midfield. The entire midfield, I've got an entire defense returning that pretty much started the last couple of matches when a couple of my seniors got dinged up and hurt.
"I'm ready for a break but I can't wait to start next year. It's kind of that emotion. We still have a lot going forward. These guys know how hard they have to work to get here. I hope they understand and see how hare the have to play to get to this level and what else it will take to go another step further. A little bit of luck is involved but it's an awful lot of hard work. I've got the right group of kids. I think these guys can be special again next year and the year after that. So we'll take a little break here, enjoy how far we've gotten."
The Warriors finish the season 12-2 overall.
"I love my guys. I wouldn't trade any of mine for anyone else's," Athey added. "They play with a lot of heart and emotion and I respect all of them for the effort and work they put in."
