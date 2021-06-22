'We're looking forward to the next two or three seasons': Magna Vista boys soccer excited for the future after state tournament run

"I'm very proud of my team this year," Athey said. "We did lose a player before the season. The best player tore his ACL four games into the season. I'm blessed to have other seniors who stepped up and scored."

The Warriors will graduate seven seniors off of this year's roster: captains Finley Underwood and Isaiah Wade, as well as Wil Gardner, Emmanuel Perez and Jorge Mora on offense, and defensemen Will Bendall and Kaden Knight.

The four seniors up top combined to score more than 30 goals this season.

The Warriors will return a host of underclassmen though, including junior goalkeeper Giggetts, junior defender Reeves Stowe, and sophomore midfielder Ian Betton, who scored the game-winning penalty kick in Friday's region championship game.

Magna Vista had four juniors, 11 sophomores, and two freshmen on Monday's playoff roster.

"We're looking forward to the next two or three seasons," Athey said. "We know we have a lot of very, very good young players, especially in the midfield. The entire midfield, I've got an entire defense returning that pretty much started the last couple of matches when a couple of my seniors got dinged up and hurt.