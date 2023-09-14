Piedmont District volleyball, four football games, and championship golf highlight a busy week ahead for local teams.

Here’s what to watch on the courts, fields, and courses over the next few days.

THURSDAY

- VOLLEYBALL: Tunstall at Bassett

In a rematch of the Piedmont District championship a season ago, Bassett will come home on Thursday to take on Tunstall.

Tunstall won the PD regular season and tournament title last fall. The Trojans also won all three matchups against Bassett last season.

Bassett is 7-19 against Tunstall since 2008.

Game time on Thursday at BHS is at 7 p.m.

- VOLLEYBALL: Halifax County at Martinsville

The Bulldogs will come home on Thursday looking to do something they haven’t done in more than 15 years.

Since 2007, Halifax County is 15-0 against Martinsville, including 3-1 and 3-0 wins over the Bulldogs last season.

Both the Comets and Bulldogs are 1-1 in Piedmont District play this fall.

Thursday’s game at Martinsville Middle School will begin at 7 p.m.

- VOLLEYBALL: Patrick County at Alleghany

The Cougars travel to Alleghany on Thursday looking for a win in Three Rivers District play.

The two teams have never played one another before.

Alleghany has the best record of all teams in the Three Rivers this season.

Game time on Thursday at Alleghany High School is at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

- BOYS SOCCER: Miller School at Carlisle

After starting the season 1-1, Carlisle will play a third straight home game on Friday when they take on Miller School at Smith River Sports Complex.

The Chiefs defeated Westover 2-1, in the first game of the season, but fell to Covenant, 6-0, on Friday in Game 2.

Friday will be the first game of the season for Miller, a VISAA school out of Charlottesville.

- MEN’S SOCCER: Louisburg College at P&HCC

It will be rivalry Friday for the Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer team when they come home to Smith River Sports Complex to take on Louisburg College.

Louisburg comes into Friday’s game 2-1, and 0-1 in the Region 10 standings.

The Patriots will look to get back in the win column. After a dominant 18-0 win in the first game of the season, P&H has struggled since. In a trip to Illinois, they fell to Parkland College, 3-1, and tied Heartland Community College, 1-1.

On Sunday, P&HCC lost to CCBC Essex, the No. 3 ranked team in NJCAA Division II, to fall to 1-2-1 on the season.

Friday will be just the second home game of the season for P&HCC, the defending Region 10 regular season and tournament champions.

Kickoff on Friday at SRSC is at 7 p.m.

- FOOTBALL: William Byrd at Bassett

After not playing each other for 17 years, William Byrd and Bassett have now faced off five times in the last six seasons. The Terriers came out ahead in the first two meetings, but Bassett has been on top in the last three, including a 42-21 victory in 2022.

The Bengals will come home this week to face a Terriers squad that is 2-1 on the year and coming off of a 14-10 loss to Christiansburg in Week 3. Prior to Friday’s loss, WB had outscored opponents 117-7 in two games.

Kickoff on Friday at BHS will be at 7 p.m.

—FOOTBALL: Martinsville at Dan River

The Bulldogs go on the road this week for a fourth straight game against a team in Region 2C.

Martinsville will take on Dan River on Friday in Ringgold, a team they’ve defeated three times in the last two years.

The last time Martinsville faced Dan River was in the first round of the Region 2C playoffs last fall, a game they won, 42-39, at MHS.

Martinsville also defeated the Wildcats, 50-27, in the 2022 regular season.

Dan River is 1-2 this season. Their lone win came in Week 1, a 43-7 victory over Tunstall.

Kickoff in Ringgold is at 7 p.m.

—FOOTBALL: Magna Vista at Franklin County

After a bye last Friday, the Warriors will look to improve to 3-0 on the season when they travel up Highway 220 to take on Franklin County.

In two games this season, the Warriors have outscored opponents 94-12.

In 16 contests between the Warriors and Eagles since 2004, the two teams are 8-8. Magna Vista won six straight meetings from 2013-2018, but Franklin County has won three straight since.

The Eagles defeated MVHS, 40-0, last fall.

Franklin County is 1-2 this fall. They defeated Bassett in Week 1, but have since lost to Salem, 48-7, in Week 2, and Liberty Christian, 49-6, on Friday.

Kickoff in Rocky Mount is at 7 p.m.

- FOOTBALL: Chatham at Patrick County

The Cougars come home for the second time this season to take on Chatham for a contest against a Region 2C opponent.

PC has faced Chatham four times in the last 10 years, going 2-2 against the Cavaliers. Chatham won the most recent matchup last season, 21-19.

Chatham is 3-0 with wins over Prince Edward County, Tunstall, and Martinsville. The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents, 108-52, this season.

Kickoff in Stuart is at 7 p.m.

MONDAY

- GOLF: Piedmont District championship at Caswell Pines Country Club

The golf teams at Bassett, G.W.-Danville, Halifax County, Magna Vista, Martinsville, Mecklenburg County, and Tunstall will all meet up for a final time on Monday to compete in the Piedmont District golf championship.

The seven teams will travel to North Carolina to compete on an unfamiliar course at Caswell Pines Golf Club, in Yanceyville. Built in 1993, the Caswell Pines website describes it as “a unique combination of water, open expanses and secluded copses. This pristine public course is equal parts beauty, challenge, escape, expertise, performance, and good times.”

Caswell Pines is a par 72 golf course that is 6,500 yards in length from the back tees.

Halifax County dominated most of the Piedmont District golf regular season, winning the first three matches of the season. Magna Vista has come on strong at the end of the season, though, besting Halifax in the second-to-last match on September 5 at Beaver Creek. The Warriors shot 299 on the day to beat the Comets by one stroke.

The PD championship will begin on Monday at 10 a.m.