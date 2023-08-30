Three non-district football games, a big cross country race at Smith River Sports Complex, and Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer in Illinois highlight a weekend full of action for area sports teams.

Here’s what to watch over the next couple of days.

Thursday

Bengal Clash at the River at SRSC

Twenty high school cross country teams are confirmed to compete in the 10th annual Bengal Clash at the River race at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

The race is hosted by Bassett High School. Magna Vista and Patrick County High School will also be in attendance, as well as teams from Roanoke, Buchanan, and Danville.

The afternoon of events will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a middle school race. Varsity girls will begin at approximately 5 p.m., and varsity boys will take off at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Junior varsity, a mixed race, and an open race will follow the varsity boys.

Thursday will be the first race of the season for Bassett, Magna Vista, and Patrick County. It will also serve as a preview of the course at SRSC, where the Piedmont District championship will also be held on October 25.

P&HCC men’s soccer at No. 12 Parkland College

The P&HCC men’s soccer team will travel to the Central Time Zone this weekend for two games against nationally ranked opponents.

On Thursday, the Patriots will take on Parkland College, which was ranked No. 12 in this week’s NJCAA Division II rankings.

Parkland, a public community college in Champaign, Illinois, comes into Thursday’s game 3-0-1 on the year, including a 3-2 win over No. 11 ranked Southeastern Community College.

P&HCC was preseason ranked No. 14 in NJCAA Division II, but was not ranked in the first poll of the season, released on Monday, despite starting the year with a decisive 19-0 victory over Carolina Christian College on Saturday.

With a day off on Friday, P&HCC will next face Heartland Community College on Saturday. Heartland, located in Normal, Illinois, is 1-2-1 on the year and ranked No. 14 in NJCAA DII. The Hawks opened the season with a 3-0 win over Jefferson College, which was ranked No. 19 at the time.

Heartland was preseason ranked No. 6 in the country.

In preseason contests, P&HCC defeated Bluefield University, 4-0, and Montreat College, 3-2.

Patrick County volleyball vs. Dan River

The Patrick County High School volleyball team will look to bounce-back from a 5-game loss to North Stokes on Monday with a home game against Dan River (1-1).

The Cougars won the previous meeting against DRHS, 3-0, and have won the last five meetings against the Wildcats.

Patrick County (2-2) will look to get above .500 before a six day break for Labor Day weekend.

Thursday’s match at PCHS will begin at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista volleyball at Halifax County

The Magna Vista volleyball team will begin Piedmont District play on Thursday in South Boston.

The Warriors started the season 2-0, but have dropped two games since, including a 3-1 loss to Gretna High School at home on Tuesday.

Halifax comes into Thursday’s game 2-4 on the year.

Magna Vista has won six straight matches against the Comets.

Thursday’s game will begin at 7 p.m.

Bassett volleyball at James River

The Bassett High School volleyball team will look to avenge an earlier loss to James River this season with a road contest at JRHS on Thursday.

The Bengals have won two straight matches after starting the year 0-2.

The two teams have met three times in the last two years, all three of which have been won by the Knights.

Thursday’s game in Buchanan will begin at 7 p.m.

Friday Bassett football at Patrick County

The Patrick County High School football team has momentum and confidence as they prepare for their home opener on Friday against rival Bassett High School.

The Cougars are coming off of a 21-15 come-from-behind road win over Martinsville High School last week. They started the season with a win for the first time since 2019, and just the second time in 15 years.

Now, they’ll look to go 2-0 for the first time since 2008, but they’ll have to do it against a Bengals foe that has won 13 straight matchups against PCHS, dating back to 2010.

Bassett fell to Franklin County last Friday, 28-24, after leading by 17 at the half.

Kickoff on Friday in Stuart is at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista football vs. Dan River

Magna Vista will return to “The Hole” in Ridgeway this Friday to face Dan River, a team they’ve defeated in six straight meetings.

The Wildcats started the season last week with a 43-7 win over Tunstall.

Magna Vista opened the fall with a 41-6 victory over Staunton River last Friday.

It was the first time since 2019 the Warriors started the year with a win. That season was also the last time MVHS started 2-0.

Martinsville football vs. Gretna

Martinsville High School’s football team will look to get win No. 1 for new head coach Joe Fielder. And they’ll try to do it against something of an unfamiliar foe.

The Bulldogs will face Gretna High School for the first time since 2008. The team teams played each other every season from 1990-1995, all of which were won by MHS. Five of the six meetings were shutouts.

The two schools again added each other to the schedule from 2005-2008, and all four games were won by Gretna.

Gretna started the season last week with a 29-26 road loss to Jefferson Forest.

P&HCC volleyball at Louisburg College

The Patrick & Henry Community College volleyball team will look for its first win of the season on Friday when they travel to North Carolina to take on Louisburg College.

The Patriots (0-3) are coming off of a 3-1 loss to Southwest Virginia.

Louisburg opened the season on Wednesday at Central Carolina Community College. Results were too late for publication.