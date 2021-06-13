When it comes to legendary Martinsville High School coaches, add Scouras name to the list

There aren’t many high schools in the state – probably the nation – that can boast the same number of legendary coaches as Martinsville High School.
MHS boys soccer coach Pete Scouras gets tears in his eyes when he thinks about growing up idolizing Dick Hensley and Husky Hall, and working the football sidelines with his mentor, Taylor Edwards, three coaches who helped build the Bulldogs into football and basketball powerhouses.
While some kids want to grow up to be like the professional athletes they see on TV, Scouras’s idols were much closer to home, and his dreams lied in his own backyard.
“Dick Hensley, Husky Hall, Taylor Edwards… The mentors I had, I wouldn’t trade for anything,” Scouras said. “I played golf with Husky Hall, great guy. I wasn’t good enough to play for him in basketball, but… All those guys, I wanted to be like them.”
Scouras, a 1980 MHS graduate, still reflects on what those other legendary coaches did for the city where he was born and he’s loved his entire life.
As his 34 year career as Martinsville boys soccer coach comes to an end, though, it’s time to add Scouras’s name to that list of Bulldog legends.
Scouras told the Bulletin this week he has given his resignation as coach at MHS, a job he’s held since 1987. He’s the only boys soccer coach the school has ever known, coaching all 603 games and winning 433 of them, third most in VHSL history.
Scouras’s Bulldogs teams averaged nearly 14 wins a season, and only twice did they finish under .500. Even in one of those down seasons, they still made the playoffs.
“We still played in June, and I took pride in that,” Scouras said in an interview with the Bulletin this week. “When we first started in February, when it was 25 degrees, I said, ‘Look, you stick with it, you work hard, we’ll be playing in June. Everybody else will be sitting at home reading about it in the paper... and you’ll be playing soccer, if you want to do that.’
“As a team and as a coaching staff, we took pride in being the only ones left standing, which happened several times. I think that that will help the kids that graduated when they get older and they realize if they set their sights they can get there.”
Scouras never played soccer himself, and had no experience coaching the sport when he was tasked with leading the team 34 years ago. But that didn’t matter. He instilled in his players the same work ethic those other legendary Martinsville coaches instilled in him.
He worked hard to learn the game, learn the players, and learn how to best use their expertise and skills.
“I always told my kids, I don’t care if you like each other… but we’re here to win. That’s what they pay me for,” Scouras said. “So that’s the way I go into it… You’re going to respect this team and you’re going to work your butt off and that’s what happens when you do that. You’re going to come together. While you’re on this field you’re going to get along with this person. You’re going to work hard, you’re going to win. That’s why you’re here, to win.”
And along the way he helped bring soccer to prominence in southern Virginia. It was parents from his early days of coaching who helped start the Piedmont Youth Soccer League, the top rec and travel program for local players still today.
Scouras may not have the ultimate piece of hardware like other Bulldogs legends – the boys soccer team has yet to win a state championship despite reaching the title game twice and the final four on several occasions – but he’s put Martinsville soccer into the higher echelon of programs in the state, a team to fear every time the playoffs roll around.
And he’s made an impression on just as many, if not more, of the school’s student athletes as those other coaches. Martinsville Athletic Director Tommy Golding recalled a 2014 day when the school had a alumni game and gathering.
“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Golding said. “It was like being at a family reunion watching them around Pete. It was crazy. This was their idol. You would have thought this was the president out there the way they treated him.”
“In Martinsville, if there’s anything you’re going to be proud of it’s a basketball program, and I tried to emulate that,” Scouras said with tears in his eyes. “I know for a fact, kids have told me, parents have told me, ‘Pete, you’re the only reason my son is in school, so he can play.’
“The program, not me, the program, has been very impressionable on a lot of kids. If you can help a kid, that’s what adult teachers and coaches are supposed to do. It’s just a lot of pride. Whether that’s going away or whatever, I don’t know. I just know after seeing it all unfold in front of me my whole life, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Not one minute.”
Scouras has sent dozens of players on to play soccer at all levels of college, and has nearly a dozen who got into coaching themselves.
As he sits and reflects on his career, taking intermittent breaks as tears fill his eyes again, he remembers every one of those players fondly.
There’s no doubt, like all those other legendary Bulldog coaches, Martinsville will remember him fondly, too.
“There’s no way to replace you Pete,” Golding said. “I know that’s not going to happen. When you talk about Dick Hensley, Husky Hall, Mel Cartwright, Troy Wells… all of these great coaches, you know you’re one of them. That’s the one thing I want you to know. You’re right there with them.
“You talk about them, you idolize them. Well, we’ve got a bunch that idolize you. You’re one of those coaches… They’re the Gods of Martinsville, as you say, and you’re one of them.”
“I’m just kind of the glue. The kids did it,” Scouras said. “I can see the faces of the ones that I started with and the ones I ended with and the trials and tears and excitement. It’s cool. It was cool.
“I had a good time, and wouldn’t trade it for anything. I hope I made a difference in a couple kid’s lives.”
