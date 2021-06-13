When it comes to legendary Martinsville High School coaches, add Scouras name to the list

Scouras’s Bulldogs teams averaged nearly 14 wins a season, and only twice did they finish under .500. Even in one of those down seasons, they still made the playoffs.

“We still played in June, and I took pride in that,” Scouras said in an interview with the Bulletin this week. “When we first started in February, when it was 25 degrees, I said, ‘Look, you stick with it, you work hard, we’ll be playing in June. Everybody else will be sitting at home reading about it in the paper... and you’ll be playing soccer, if you want to do that.’

“As a team and as a coaching staff, we took pride in being the only ones left standing, which happened several times. I think that that will help the kids that graduated when they get older and they realize if they set their sights they can get there.”

Scouras never played soccer himself, and had no experience coaching the sport when he was tasked with leading the team 34 years ago. But that didn’t matter. He instilled in his players the same work ethic those other legendary Martinsville coaches instilled in him.

He worked hard to learn the game, learn the players, and learn how to best use their expertise and skills.