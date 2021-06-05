Where have all the players gone for high school spring sports?

Wylie said why students decided to sit out this spring is a “multipronged” issue.

He pointed to things like students getting jobs, making money for the first time or needing to help their struggling families.

Grades have also had an effect on teams, with students’ struggling to maintain eligibility while studying virtually. HCPS had reported a rise in the number of students failing classes while they were being taught virtually.

Brinegar said students deciding to stay with virtual learning instead of going back in-person has also hurt, especially with younger players who are unable to get rides to practice.

There’s also still a fear of COVID-19.

“The whole underlying factor was, until recently we didn’t have a COVID-19 vaccination for high school-aged kids,” Wylie said. “And I think that was an issue with several parents, and even kids. That thought, ‘I just don’t want to get it. I’ve done whatever for eight months, I’ve been locked in my house, I haven’t gone to the store, I haven’t done this. I don’t want to go to practice and get it.’”

Barbour believes there was also a fear among students about not being physically ready to get back on the field.