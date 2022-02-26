With strength on his side, PCHS senior Josh Wright breaks records on the wrestling mat

Growing up, Patrick County High School senior Josh Wright played basketball, though he admits he wasn’t very good.

“I just played it because every kid plays it when they’re going through elementary school,” Wright said in a recent interview.

It was in middle school when former PCHS wrestling coach Chad Lange came to Wright’s class to talk to them about wrestling.

“I thought, ‘I want to try that out, maybe it’ll get me in shape. I was a fat kid,” Wright said with a laugh.

The new sport quickly turned into a new love for Wright, one he’s taken with him all the way to the end of his high school career. And he’s now a PCHS record holder.

In his final season, Wright broke the school record for most wins in a single-season after going 46-2. He was also the first at the school to reach the state finals when he finished second at the VHSL Class 2 state championship last weekend.

Both records were at the top of Wright’s goals going into his senior season. The only goal he wasn’t able to reach was getting 100 wins in his career. He finished 88-17.

Much of not reaching that last goal was out of Wright’s control. The Cougar wasn’t able to wrestle his freshman year because of an injury, and he only got about nine matches his junior year because it was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Basically he’s only had two years of high school wrestling,” said PCHS wrestling coach Tim Lawson. “You can’t do anything about it, but my only regret is that we lost last season. I just feel like if he would have got last season he would have definitely set a record for the most wins in the school. He’s a hard worker. You won’t find any better all-around young man.”

Lawson and his son, Scott, who is an assistant with the PCHS team, have both known there was something special about Wright from the first time they saw the Cougar wrestle as a sophomore. They quickly noticed Wright had a strength that was hard to replicate.

“The first time my son wrestled him when he was a sophomore. My son wrestled in college and said, ‘Man, that’s a strong young man right there.’ That was the first impression and it’s not gotten anything but better since then.

“That holds a lot of clout because I coached a lot of kids in 40 years… I’ve had some kids that were successful in North Carolina and went on to wrestle at the college level and he (Wright) is pound for pound probably the strongest kid that has done that.”

In wrestling, strength is often overlooked in favor of learning more and more moves, but it’s critical to success.

Wright and Lawson both attribute his strength to weight training with Cougars football coach David Morrison, who works with all athletes at the school. The weight training helped Wright with football and soccer too, and has helped him stay in shape for all three sports year round.

“I got a lot stronger staying in the weight room. Coach Morrison was a great lifting coach to be able to meet some of my lifting goals,” Wright said. “It also helped with football being a lot stronger than a lot of people, especially where I’m a smaller guy. I played on the line. I’m 180 pounds going against 400 pound people, it’s a little rough if you’re not strong enough to do it. Just being strong also helped a whole lot with wrestling, being able to do moves. It’s not the fancy moves, it’s the basic stuff that requires strength. If you have strength you can get it done.”

“Wrestling is a sport where you have to put the work in, it just doesn’t happen overnight,” Lawson said. “And he’s worked hard and getting better at technique and his skills… He’s really strong, that’s his strong point. A lot of kids, they can know a thousand wrestling moves but if you don’t have the strength to do them and actually execute them on the mat, that’s not a problem for him. He’s got that part.”

Being strong and in shape was critically important for Wright in the postseason this year. After the Piedmont District championship was postponed due to a snowstorm, the playoffs were condensed so much that Wright had to wrestle nine matches in five days, which meant a lot of watching what he was eating to stay on weight that week. Not getting to eat much made him more tired, and the fatigue was doubled from all the wrestling.

It was worth it, because Wright took home a Piedmont District championship in the 182 pound weight class, helping the Cougars win the PD team title for the first time in 24 years. He then finished second at the Region 2C championship just a few days later, qualifying him for the state match.

There was a two week break between regions and states, but the difficult postseason carried over to the final match. On the morning of the first day of states, Wright came in a pound over weight.

“I had to put on a bunch of sweats and start running,” he said. “I lost three pounds in about 40 minutes to get on weight.”

Wright won his first match that morning, and won two more to reach the finals. He lost to Christopher Barber of Poquoson High School, 7-5.

“After winning the first match, that set the tone for the rest of the tournament,” Wright said. “But sitting in the stands for three or four hours waiting for your next match gets boring, but it was definitely worth it.”

Wright now heads into his final soccer season with the Cougars, but wrestling will stay at the front of his mind. Right now he’s planning to attend Patrick & Henry Community College in the fall and join Lange on the Patriots’s newly formed team. This winter was the first year P&HCC competed in wrestling, and the team is sending one athlete to the NJCAA nationals next week.

Wright also plans to finish the welding program at P&HCC – he started the program at PCHS – while also studying business.

Having previously wrestled for Lange will help ease Wright’s transition into being a college athlete. Lawson, though, said his wrestler won’t need any help being just as successful at the next level.

“I just feel like he’s not reached his potential yet,” Lawson said. “Wherever he goes I hope it’s a place that’s going to push him because he’s got a lot left in the tank… It’s just phenomenal how much he’s progressed, and a lot of it is because he’s a hard worker.”