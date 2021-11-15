Women's Basketball: P&HCC gets back in win column

After going down two games last week, the Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball team used a stifling third quarter defense and flurry of scoring to defeat the Lady Dolphins of Brunswick Community College, 80-66 on Sunday.

P&HCC freshman Ty’Nasia Witcher led all scorers with 22 points. Perisa Singletary added 16 for the Pats.

"I was very pleased with the entire team, however, very proud of those two players, both of whom had been nursing ankle injuries that kept them out of a game last week," P&HCC coach Herb Daniel said in an email.

Daniel is no stranger to Witcher as they teamed up to win several Dogwood District titles when Daniel was the coach at Gretna High School and Witcher was one of his players.

“She probably has the highest basketball IQ of anyone I have coached in my 16-years," Daniel said. "She just makes everyone around her better."

The Lady Pats got off to a slow start going back and forth with the Lady Dolphins, and both teams struggled to score in the first quarter. The Lady Dolphin took a one-point lead into the second.

The second and, primarily, the third quarter is where the Lady Pats pulled away, outscoring the Lady Dolphins 53-34.