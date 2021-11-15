Women's Basketball: P&HCC gets back in win column

After going down two games last week, the Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball team used a stifling third quarter defense and flurry of scoring to defeat the Lady Dolphins of Brunswick Community College, 80-66 on Sunday.
P&HCC freshman Ty’Nasia Witcher led all scorers with 22 points. Perisa Singletary added 16 for the Pats.
"I was very pleased with the entire team, however, very proud of those two players, both of whom had been nursing ankle injuries that kept them out of a game last week," P&HCC coach Herb Daniel said in an email.
Daniel is no stranger to Witcher as they teamed up to win several Dogwood District titles when Daniel was the coach at Gretna High School and Witcher was one of his players.
“She probably has the highest basketball IQ of anyone I have coached in my 16-years," Daniel said. "She just makes everyone around her better."
The Lady Pats got off to a slow start going back and forth with the Lady Dolphins, and both teams struggled to score in the first quarter. The Lady Dolphin took a one-point lead into the second.
The second and, primarily, the third quarter is where the Lady Pats pulled away, outscoring the Lady Dolphins 53-34.
“We wanted to pick up the pace a little more," Daniel said. “We were trying to incorporate a new faster defense, and the team had a couple of glitches as they worked through it."
The Lady Pats held on to a slight lead 35-32 at halftime.
“We discussed trying to close the game out the third quarter," Daniel said. “I wanted to come out with more intensity and put more pressure on them."
It seemed like it would be the other way around as the Lady Dolphins went on a 9-0 run to take a 6-point lead early in the third.
After exchanging scores about 5-minutes into the quarter the Lady Dolphins were up by 9. That’s when the Lady Pats caught fire started by a steal from Kadajah (KJ) Walker that lead to an easy basket by Nathalia Nascimento.
The quarter ended with the Lady Pats scoring a 33 points.
The Lady Dolphins tried to make a late run, outscoring the Lady Pats 20-14 in the fourth quarter, but were unable to catch up to P&HCC's lead at that point.
Marquesia Heidt finished tied with Singletary with 16 points. Walker had five points. Nascimento had 12. Savanah Staples chipped in four, while Madisyn Forloines added three points followed by Eva Brill with two.
The Lady Pats are now 2-2 on the year. They take on Cape Fear on Friday at home at 5 p.m.