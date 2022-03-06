Working on NASCAR gives former college athletes opportunities to extend their athletic careers

Professional racecar drivers are the face of any race team, but the real athletes of the team are most often found in the pits.

Most pit crew members on NASCAR’s top series got their starts far the cars and more likely on football, baseball, or lacrosse fields, among others.

It was lacrosse where Ethan Tingler got his start in sports. The Virginian played at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina.

Now, the former Bear stays in sports by working as the rear tire changer on the No. 3 car of Austin Dillon in the NASCAR Cup Series. It isn’t the same as scoring goals, but, “it feels like I am still playing a sport, fully,” Tingler said in a recent interview.

Start

Tingler, who grew up in Radford, wasn’t that big of a racing fan growing up. He would watch on Sundays with his dad, who now lives in Stokesdale, North Carolina, but to Tingler, “It’s not something I ever grew up thinking, ‘I want to be racecar driver, or I want to be a pit crew member.’”

As Tingler’s college lacrosse career started to come to an end, he started asking questions to his now father-in-law, who was at the time the spotter for Kurt Busch. Questions about how pit crews work and what they do. That’s how he got in contact with a coach with Chip Ganassi Racing, who invited Tingler to their shops during his summer break.

“He just let me hang around there all summer for a couple months and he started teaching me how to change tires and it just took off from there,” Tingler said. “I just loved it.”

Tingler eventually got in touch with coaches at Richard Childress Racing, where he started working about six years ago. He’s now in his fourth full season with Dillon’s team.

Each pit crew job is highly specialized, and Tingler’s job is less mechanics and more focused on repairing damage and doing body work.

“It was definitely a big adjustment just kind of getting thrown into the fire,” he said. “Because really you’re learning a lot about repairing damage and stuff at the track, and that’s where you gain your experience because everything is just so different.”

Each week

Here is how a normal week for RCR pit crew members goes:

- Monday morning after races, teams come in and work out before receiving their numbers and data on every pit stop from the day before. All the times are broken down into hundreds of seconds, and each member reviews their individual numbers and watches film of the races on their own.

- Tuesdays are full of practice in the morning and film study on the previous week, going over “the good and the bad,” Tingler said.

“Most of the time it’s the bad because you’re always looking to correct mistakes and get better,” he added. “You can make mistakes in a pit stop and still have good pit stops. Just like you can have mistakes in a football game and still have a good game and win the game. It’s still the same deal, you’re just looking to improve.”

After film study, teams hold workouts.

Often times, Tingler will stay after his workout and help with other practices for other pit crews in the RCR building.

“I kind of just hang around and help with behind the wall stuff while they’re doing pit stops. I enjoy that,” he said.

- Wednesdays are much the same, with practice in the morning and workouts in the afternoon.

The team will then watch film as a group to get ready for the race coming up. They’ll usually watch races from previous years to see what adjustments were made that day.

“It obviously changes every year, but it kind of mentally prepares you for what’s going on as far as tire strategy,” Tingler said.

- While Tuesdays and Wednesdays are “balls to the wall,” Tingler said, Thursdays are light days filled with race prep practice. Teams will try to do pit stops similar to those they’ll take to the track.

“You slow down, you’re more deliberate with the things you do so your mind is right and you’re prepared,” Tingler said.

- Fridays are typically off days, though Tingler said they’ll sometimes go in for more workouts on Friday mornings.

Workouts in the gym are focused on explosive movements, but also more just taking care of the body to withstand the long season.

“There are 36 races in 38 weeks. It’s really easy to just get a small nagging injury and it lasts for four weeks because you’re doing the same movements so much during the week,” Tingler said. “So I would say a lot of it is just kind of getting your muscles moving and keeping them warm and treating your injuries. So if I have a sore right calf I’m really stretching it and doing a lot of band work and working on my left side trying to keep everything even as opposed to deadlifting and squatting and things like that.

“It’s more just making sure you’re physically fit, you can do your job, and you can stay healthy.”

Athlete

Most of Tingler’s old lacrosse teammates understand the athletic aspects required for working on a pit crew, and they respect that he’s been able to extend his athletic career.

“When I tell people I haven’t seen in a long time what I’m doing they just think it’s super cool,” he said. “And they’re always just, ‘So you’re the one with the gun? You’re just like zip, zip, zip, hitting the lugnuts? So they think it’s pretty cool. They just know it’s high pressure.”

Being a former college athlete is extremely helpful when it comes to changing tires on Sunday afternoons. From an athletic standpoint, just being physically fit and coordinated is required to do the job of hitting the lugnut, putting the tires on, and running around the car as quickly as possible.

But there’s also the team aspect of racing. Knowing how to work with others, picking up your teammates after mistakes, and having their backs while also making sure you do your own job.

“Bouncing back from a bad pit stop or something and just knowing you’ve played sports your whole life, nobody has a perfect record when it comes to sports, so you learn from those mistakes and you just kind of get rid of them,” Tingler said.

Even though it isn’t his first sport, getting to work in racing has given Tingler a chance to live as a professional athlete, which is the best job he could ever imagine.

“I think that’s what I love most about it. It doesn’t feel like work,” he said. “It’s not like I wake up and dread going there. It is work as far as there are things to be done but I love it and I enjoy it.

“Obviously we’re grown men and women now so more responsibility comes with it. If you don’t do your job you lose it and you also lose your income, so there’s a little more added pressure as far as not only letting your team down if you’re not doing your job, but there are repercussions as far as income goes and your household. But all of that aside, I definitely love my job. I love the weekends. Those are my favorites just going to the track and going to a different state and doing the same job. Every week brings its own challenges. I definitely think it’s extended my athletic career.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

