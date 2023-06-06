Five times, Martinsville High School sophomore Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston has finished in the top five of an event at the outdoor track state championships.

Now that’s she’s finally broke through for the state title, it still doesn’t feel real.

“I don’t know, it’s like, it’s crazy because it was like all those other times I had to sit out, even though I put my hardest work into it,” Mitchell-Hairston said in a phone interview this weekend. “Now, it’s, like, hard to believe.

“I don’t think it’s going to hit me until I get the ring.”

On Saturday, Mitchell-Hairston won the 100 meter dash at the VHSL Class 2 Outdoor Track and Field state championship at James Madison University. The Bulldog ran the race with a time of 12.79 seconds, 0.05 seconds faster than second place finisher Makayla Nelson, of Prince Edward County High School.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” she said. “I had to stop and look at the scoreboard and then when I saw it I was like, wait, really? Because, at first I thought if I did win it was going to be a really close race, and then when I saw how far behind they were to me I was like, oh, wow. I really wasn’t expecting that.”

Mitchell-Hairston came into the outdoor season this spring following a strong freshman campaign a year ago, and an equally impressive indoor season this winter.

As a freshman, she won outdoor Region 2C titles in both the 100 and 200 meter dash, and finished in the top five in both events at states.

She also won region titles in both events this spring.

In indoor track, she finished third in the 55 meter dash last year, and second in the event this winter.

Heading into states this weekend, Mitchell-Hairston had five all-state finishes in her career.

A lot was learned in those prior big races, especially states last spring. Bulldogs coach Kelvin Jackson said last year Mitchell-Hairston didn’t lean forward at the end of the race, a move that could have given her a win.

Since that day, Jackson said it’s been a learning process for the sophomore to not only learn how to race, but gain confidence in her abilities on the track.

“Sometimes you say you’ve got to crawl before you can walk. Well, she had to go through some things, and she did,” Jackson said.

“As a freshman, she questioned everything. She wasn’t sure about a lot of things. But as a sophomore she had a lot more going on, she had a lot more belief in herself. She always sizes up her opponents, but she didn’t let any of her opponents intimidate her… She wasn’t sure last year. She was much better in the belief department this year, believing in herself.”

The morning of the finals didn’t get off to a great start for Mitchell-Hairston. She was feeling under the weather, and admits she wasn’t really expecting to pull through.

Once the team got to the track, the nerves started to take over.

“When we first got out there, I was really nervous and I had to convince the coach to take me out there and try out the blocks,” she said. “Because the first day they threw me off and I was really nervous about that. So when it came time to race I was like, O.K., I got the blocks down, all I need to do is push. So when I was running I pushed out and I was running and I didn’t feel anybody on me, so towards the end of the race I was like praying that they don’t catch me.”

“It’s all been growing pains for her. She really wanted this one, and she went after it,” Jackson said. “When she went out of the blocks yesterday, her race was over. She held from start to finish. You could see just how much she wanted that race yesterday.”

Following the 100, Mitchell-Hairston added two more all-state finishes to her resume, coming away fourth in the 200 meter dash, and third as a member of the 4x100 meter relay team.

“I was not expecting to win yesterday. I was like, I’m going to put my all into this 100, and if I don’t have enough gas for the 4x1 and the 200, oh well,” she said.

“I wasn’t expecting us to get third, because I felt like I didn’t have enough gas to put in the 4x1, so when I did get out of there I was like, O.K., I just need to get past these two people in front of me, because we were in Lane 7 and there are nine lanes. So, I was like, if I pass these two people we might have a chance. I pushed myself to run that and then I handed off the baton and I just yelled at my teammate like, ‘Come on, pull through,’ and she did, and the rest of them did as well.”

The only senior on that relay team is Jakiyah Gravely. Fonshay Moyer and Aubrey Price are both juniors, meaning three of the four on the team will be back next year.

Mitchell-Hairston said she knows next spring will be nerve-wracking as she comes in trying to defend her title, while also working with her team to try to add another in a different event. But, she said, “That’s why I’m going to start putting in work in the offseason.”

Until then, she’s looking forward to celebrating a long-awaited state title.

“Now that I’ve had time to think about it a little bit, I’m really proud of me and my team, and I think that we all as a whole improved,” she said.

“She’s had a pretty tough year this year, too. She’s gone through some things and she’s kind of had to grow up,” Jackson said. “She’s still just a sophomore. I thought she had an exceptional year. She put it all together during the stretch run, the district, the region, and the state meet, and yesterday was just her day.”