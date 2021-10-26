Area scores: Bassett, Magna Vista to meet in PD volleyball championship

Just over a week since the Bassett and Magna Vista volleyball teams faced off for the Piedmont District regular season title, the two teams will again meet again on Wednesday for the tournament championship.

On Monday, Bassett opened play in the PD tournament with a 3-0 home win over Patrick County, by scores of 25-16, 25-19,25-15.

Makayla Rumley had a double-double for the Bengals, finishing the night with 22 kills and 12 digs, with six blocks, and five service points. Annie Laine added 11 kills, three blocks, three aces, seven digs, and six service points, and Zoie Pace had 32 assists, seven service points, and six digs.

As PD regular season champions, Bassett is the No. 1 seed in the tournament, and received a bye in the first round.

Also on Monday, Magna Vista played its second game of the tournament, and also won in three sets over Tunstall, by scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-14.

The Warriors were led by: Morgan Smith (sic points, four aces, 12 digs, 14 kills), Carlee Ashworth (12 digs, nine kills), Danielle Draper (19 digs, three aces), Summer Stone (26 assists, 14 digs), and Elivia Harper (eight digs, two kills, seven points, three aces).

Magna Vista defeated G.W.-Danville last Thursday in the first round of the tournament.