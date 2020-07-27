BREAKING: VHSL votes for condensed sports seasons in spring for upcoming school year

The Virginia High School League Executive Committee voted on Monday to move all fall sports to the spring for the 2020-2021 school year.
The committee voted for Model 3, which will delay all VHSL sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan, leaving all sports in the season where they are currently aligned.
Under Model 3, the seasons will run as follows:
- Season 1 (winter sports including basketball, swimming/diving, indoor track and field, and wrestling) would run Dec. 14-Feb. 20, with the first contests on Dec. 28.
- Season 2 (fall sports including football, volleyball, cheerleading, cross country and golf) would run Feb. 15-May 1, with the first contests on March 1.
- Season 3 (spring sports including baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, outdoor track and field) would run April 12-June 26, with the first contests on April 26.
The committee chose Model 3 by a vote of 34-1. Model 3 was the only one of the three models that would allow for all sports to be played this upcoming school year. Model 1 would have canceled all high-risk fall sports - football and volleyball - for the upcoming season. Model 2 would switch the seasons, playing spring sports in the fall and fall sports in the spring. However, soccer would not have been able to play because it is classified as a high-risk sport. Soccer was one of several sports canceled in the spring at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Model 2 would have eliminated the sport for two straight school years.
The changes come due to the continued effects of the coronavirus pandemic, as many schools across the state, including Martinsville and Henry County, choose to start the upcoming school year with full-time online learning.
“We all understand the physical and mental health benefits of getting our students back to a level of participation. The Condensed Interscholastic Plan Leaves open the opportunity to play all sports in all three seasons if Virginia moves beyond Phase III and/or Phase III guidelines are revised and High Risk Activities are allowed,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a release. “This plan also allows schools the opportunity to open the year and get school started and deal with issues such as schedules, academic plans, transportation, dealing with possible outbreaks of COVID in the school.
“The VHSL will continue to work closely with the best available information and directives provided by the Governor, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).” Haun said.
This story will be updated.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!