'It’s like our family is back together': Cougars happy to be back on the basketball court

Even though Patrick County’s basketball teams had been holding offseason workouts since October, the groups were split based on which students did in-class learning that day.
Because PCHS is on a hybrid schedule—with students with names A-J doing in-person learning Mondays and Tuesdays, and names K-Z going Thursdays and Fridays—the same was true for who could attend sports workouts. Cougars boys basketball coach Andrew Terry said he was averaging about 10 to 12 players in each session.
So it came as a surprise for Terry when he arrived for the team’s first official day of practice on Monday and saw 40 players on the court.
More players coming out for the team could be because of the fact students haven’t been allowed to do any extracurricular activities this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. Monday was the first official day for any sports teams this school year.
The Virginia High School League allowed high school basketball teams to begin practicing as part of the condensed sports schedules. Other winter sports will begin next week.
As part of the first day of practice, the VHSL lifted some coronavirus restrictions, allowing teams to play without masks and share equipment. Teams could even play 1-on-1 and defense, something that wasn’t allowed in preseason workouts so as to maintain social distancing.
“As long as they’re on the court, and they’re running and playing, we just play like it’s a regular workout,” Terry said.
“It’s a step in the right direction, anyway.”
Players did have to wear masks when coming and going from the gym and couldn’t share water bottles or drink out of the water fountain.
PCHS kept the doors to the outside open so as to maintain air flow in the gym.
Terry said there were some players there on Monday he hadn’t seen in months, because some had opted out of in-person classes. PCHS will allow students who are all virtual to still play sports as long as they follow normal attendance policies.
In addition to the 40 who were there on Monday, Terry expects a few more to join in the coming days. He said there were a few other players who are quarantining after possible coronavirus exposure. Patrick County has the highest average case rate per 100,000 residents of any locality in the West Piedmont Health District — 45.3 for 7 days and 560.2 for 14 days — and among the highest rates in the state.
“These guys, they came in here with a lot of energy. You can tell they’re eager to be back out here,” Terry said. “How long that lasts after we get through the conditioning part here, we’ll see. But they’re excited to be here. We as coaches are ready to get started.
“I’m just glad we’ve reached this point where we can get back to doing this. It’s been a long, long time since we’ve been on the court, really for everybody.”
In the other gym adjacent to the boys practice, the PCHS girls were also practicing, and Monday was also the first time the Cougars all joined together. They’ve been working out since October.
“We can all be thankful to be playing with everyone and get in the gym,” PCHS senior Sierra Hubbard said.
Even though Monday was the first practice, the Cougars are used to having played a couple dozen games throughout the summer and fall.
A new season with little practice means it’ll take some time to get into basketball shape.
“We haven’t had any game-like situations, so I don’t know how well us being in shape and the conditionings we’ll do in practice will get us ready for the season, but hopefully it’ll come to our advantage because we have a lot of returners,” PCHS junior Suzanne Gonzalez said.
“I’m very grateful that we ended up having a season. As long as we follow the precautions hopefully it can still happen.”
Terry admitted he was skeptical that they would even have a basketball season this year, especially with COVID-19 cases rising across the country. He’s making sure to remind his players to take each practice as if it’s their last.
“I’m not going to lie and say I thought 100% we would be here. I had my concerns,” he said. “We’ll take each day. That’s what I told them at the beginning of the day—anything could change at a moment’s notice, we don’t know. Even if everything is fine here we may not be allowed to go play other places.”
Regardless, both Cougar teams are happy to be on the court for now.
“It’s good to have them all back,” Terry said. “Right now, so far so good. We’ll see how it goes.”
Said Cougars senior Julianna Overby: “It’s like our family is back together,”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
