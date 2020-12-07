'It’s like our family is back together': Cougars happy to be back on the basketball court

“I’m just glad we’ve reached this point where we can get back to doing this. It’s been a long, long time since we’ve been on the court, really for everybody.”

In the other gym adjacent to the boys practice, the PCHS girls were also practicing, and Monday was also the first time the Cougars all joined together. They’ve been working out since October.

“We can all be thankful to be playing with everyone and get in the gym,” PCHS senior Sierra Hubbard said.

Even though Monday was the first practice, the Cougars are used to having played a couple dozen games throughout the summer and fall.

A new season with little practice means it’ll take some time to get into basketball shape.

“We haven’t had any game-like situations, so I don’t know how well us being in shape and the conditionings we’ll do in practice will get us ready for the season, but hopefully it’ll come to our advantage because we have a lot of returners,” PCHS junior Suzanne Gonzalez said.

“I’m very grateful that we ended up having a season. As long as we follow the precautions hopefully it can still happen.”