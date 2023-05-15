Miles in Martinsville conducted the SOVAH Spring Run Challenge on Saturday. Runners participated in two races, the Super Run 5K and the SOVAH 10K Challenge.

SOVAH HEALTH-Martinsville was the presenting sponsor of the event.

The Super Run 5K is the spring event for the local Youth in Motion program. This program is designed to inspire young girls and boys to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum and creatively integrating running into their lives. One hundred young runners under the age of 12 participated.

The 5K was run on a familiar course starting and finishing at Susan Lane & Indian Trail, in Martinsville, and circling scenic Lake Lanier.

The 10K course is a new “out & back” course, skirting Lake Lanier to a turnaround point near the end of Country Club Drive, in Martinsville.

The races were preceded on Friday night with an inspirational talk by Alicia Rider, of Winston Salem, North Carolina. About 50 young runners, along with their parents, grandparents and coaches heard Rider, an accomplished runner and certified running coach, with 17 marathons to her credit. She discussed making running fun, nutrition, and overcoming challenges.

Roughly two hundred runners and walkers competed in the 5K and 10K races. In the 5K, Rider took first place in the female division. She was followed by Julie Moore and Devyn Scales.

First place male was RJ Scott, followed by Kevin Arroyo and Jackson Gunter.

In the 10K, the men’s division was won by Scot Harrison, followed by Jay Cox-Stockton and Mark Joyce. The women’s division was won by Carrie Beaumont with second and third going to Michelle Mullen and Heather Ashe.

Miles in Martinsville conducts races throughout the year. The full schedule and race details can be viewed at www.MilesInMartinsville.com.

Full results from Saturday's races can be viewed at the following link: https://www.runroanoke.com/EventDetails?id=797&date=20230513&event=Spring%20Run%20Challenge%205k%20AND%2010k