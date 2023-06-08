Martinsville Mustangs Director of Baseball Operations Joe Haynes was adamant about one thing on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re going to be opening up tomorrow night,” Haynes said in an interview at Hooker Field on Thursday. “We’re playing baseball tomorrow night. Baseball is coming back to Martinsville.”

After not hosting any games this spring, and a delayed start to the season for the Mustangs, the team will host the Boone Bigfoots on Friday night for their 2023 home opener.

CONSTRUCTION

A major construction project began at Hooker Field over the winter, a project that included tearing down and building a new press box and concessions stand behind home plate. A new covered seating area is also being built.

Haynes and Mustangs general manager Connor Akeman gave the Bulletin a tour of the project on Thursday. Upstairs in the new building will be a press box, broadcast booth, and two suites with balconies, as well as a conference room and office space.

The downstairs will house the concession stand, and will have bathrooms on either side for fans, both of which will be compliant with the ADA standards for accessible design.

Other changes include a new backstop and backstop padding on the field, new concrete in front of the concession stand, and a new scoreboard in left field.

The team is also installing a new sound system, and are making it so the walk from the ticket booth to the concession stand isn’t as steep.

“We’ve made a bunch of changes,” Haynes said. “It’s going to be more fan friendly.”

As of this week, there are beams in place for covered seating above the reserved section behind home plate. The metal for the cover isn’t in yet, but Haynes said the hope is to have that covered by the end of the month. The reserved seats will still be usable for games.

Haynes said the team hopes to have the brick on the front of the building finished by next week.

The renovations were paid for by the City of Martinsville.

It is Haynes belief that, other than the installation of the turf field in 2015, this is the first time major renovations have been made at Hooker Field since 1993. The field, previously called English Field, was built in the 1930s.

“There’s an experience that’s going to happen at Martinsville to watch a baseball game that fans have never had,” he said.

NEXT PLAN

The Mustangs are run by Next Plan Athletics, a group that includes Haynes, as well as president Jason Davis, vice president April Haynes, director of marketing Tonya Davis.

The group took over the team before the start of the 2022 season.

Next Plan paid for the purchase of new covered batting cages beyond the right field fence at Hooker Field, which Hayes said will be of great use during rain delays.

The ownership group also purchased new picnic tables and high-top table seating in the beer garden.

“One of the things we keep telling people is, we don’t take a paycheck to run this team,” Haynes said. “The money that we would take as a paycheck we put back into the facility.

“Just little upgrades here and there, that’s what we want to do. We want to put our part in. There’s not a lot of money in baseball, but when you can take the money you make as a profit and can turn it into changing how the facility looks and take some of the burden off of the city to do some of these things, that’s what wanted to do all along. And I think we’ve been pretty successful so far.

“Obviously the amount of money that we’re putting in doesn’t compare to the amount of the money that the renovations cost, but we’re putting in as much as we can and we’re very, very glad to be able to do that because we want people to come from all over to Hooker Field.”

SEASON DELAYS

The Mustangs were originally scheduled to open the season last week, but had to delay the home opener a week amid all the construction projects. The games that were postponed will be made up this month as doubleheaders.

“I can’t speak enough about the contractors that have been a part of this job,” Haynes said. “When it was time to go to work and the materials were there, it was almost like an army of people coming in. This week it seemed like a lot of stuff became available and an army showed up and they did exactly what they needed to do to make sure we’re able to open up tomorrow.

“We’ve been very blessed with the people that have stepped up and came in and got the work done this week when things were looking like we weren’t sure if we’d be able to play, but we’re playing baseball.”

OPENING NIGHT

Haynes stressed that for the first few weeks of the season, Mustangs games will be “a bit skeleton, operationally,” he said.

Concessions will be available with limited food and drink options. The beer garden, which was remodeled prior to the 2022 season, will be open, and fans will be able to walk in front of the concession stand and construction area to get to either side of the field.

“We’re going to do everything to make every fan’s experience the best it can be,” Haynes said.

“Excuse our mess. That’s one thing I do want to say. When you come tomorrow night excuse our mess.”

Construction areas will be roped and fenced off, and will not be available to view by the general public.

“We do please ask nobody goes around the building,” Haynes added. “We know people will be curious and they’ll want to look and know what’s going on, but for precautionary reasons we ask please steer clear of the construction fencing that will be up.”

With the bigger building, people coming to Hooker Field will no longer be able to drive behind the press box, but parking is still available both at the field and in the field across the street.

THE FUTURE

Hooker Field is home to the Mustangs, as well as the baseball teams at Patrick & Henry Community College and Martinsville High School. This spring, P&HCC played its home games at Dan Daniel Memorial Park, in Danville, and Martinsville played at a field on the school’s campus.

Both schools will return to Hooker next spring once renovations are complete. Haynes said the Mustangs also plan to host a high school fall league after their season, and the renovations make it so the field can also host travel baseball tournaments, NCAA Division III tournaments, as well as hopefully a future Coastal Plain League all-star game.

The CPL had stipulated in the past all-star games can only be played at fields with covered seating.

“We can’t do this without the city being able to provide the funds for this,” Haynes said. “It’s something that’s been long overdue and long needed.”

When construction was delayed over the winter, Haynes said he would often get down and frustrated wondering if it would ever be completed. During those times, he would go up to the new press box and look out onto the field.

“The view from the top of the press box is absolutely amazing because you can see the entire field,” he said. “I would think about the bigger picture, and the bigger picture was once this is finished it’s going to be absolutely beautiful.”

Construction is expected to be completed sometime later this month or early in July.

“We’re just grassroots people that just wanted to make a difference in what we were doing and we took a shot last year on the team and were successful,” Haynes said. “If you do things the right way you’ll be rewarded for it, and I think we have done things the right way.

“Our time is coming. This is a very beautiful thing. Not just for the Martinsville Mustangs, but the city of Martinsville and Henry County."

The Mustangs will take on the Boone Bigfoots on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hooker Field, and will return home on Saturday to take on the Tri-City Chili Peppers. First pitch for both games will be at 7 p.m.

Tickets for Martinsville Mustangs games will be $8 for reserved seating, and $6 for general admission. Kids 12 and under will be free.