As Liberty University’s athletic teams get ready to tackle their 2023-24 seasons, Carter Bank announced this week it will expand its relationship with the Flames, becoming the “Preferred Community Bank of Liberty Flames Athletics.”

In a press release, officials at Carter Bank said they see the move as “an opportunity to help elevate one of the fastest-growing athletic departments in the country while working to build relationships and earn the trust of The Flames’ loyal fanbase,” the release read.

“Our partnership with Liberty University goes back many years and goes beyond being a financial commitment,” Carter Bank Chief Executive Officer Litz Van Dyke said in the release. “Over the last several years, Liberty has intensified its commitment to excellence in its athletic programs. Over this same period, Carter Bank has gone through a significant transformation to become a top-tier financial institution. Given the similar trajectories, we believe our partnership with Liberty University is a natural fit for Carter Bank.

“The fit is also a natural one from a geographic standpoint, as Liberty is located right in the heart of our footprint, yet has fans throughout our region and even the nation.”

The partnership with Liberty is not new to Carter Bank, as relationships with both the university and its athletic department date back to the days of the Bank’s founder, Worth Carter, Jr.

“Liberty Athletics is grateful for its deep and longstanding relationship with Carter Bank,” LU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ian McCaw said in a release. “Our athletics programs and Carter Bank are flourishing and our partnership has benefitted from this shared momentum.”

The relationship will include all sports, including football, which kicks off its season at home on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Bowling Green.

Carter Bank will have an increased signage presence in the stadiums and arenas and will present games throughout the year, including the football team’s Military Appreciation Game on November 11 against Old Dominion University.

Liberty University will move to Conference USA for sports starting this fall.