Area Roundup: Miles in Martinsville announced date for Martinsville Half Marathon

Miles in Martinsville announced this week the 11th annual running of the Martinsville Half Marathon and 5K. Both races are scheduled for April 3.

The half marathon will start at 8 a.m. and the 5K will follow at 8:15 a.m. on that Saturday.

This event represents the capstone event of the Miles in Martinsville Race Series, the organization said in a release. This year’s race is presented by Visit Martinsville, the Tourism Division of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation.

"Organizers are excited to see a return to in-person racing with a number of COVID protocols in place to insure compliance with the latest Virginia Governor’s Executive orders," the release read.

In addition to typical masking and social distancing before and after the race, the race start will consist of waves (corrals) of socially distanced small groups of 10-12 runners every 15 seconds. Runners will self-seed into designated corrals based on expected race pace, with instructions to be given at start line prior to race.

Both races start and finish in front of the Virginia Museum of Natural History, adjacent to the Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA in Uptown Martinsville.