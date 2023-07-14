The Patrick & Henry men's basketball team will be hosting their second camp of the year on July 29-30.

The camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-12. It will run from 9 a.m.-noon each day.

"Previous camps have been fun filled events with the right mix of skill training and fun games for children interested in basketball," a release from P&HCC read. "Don’t miss out, register now."

Cost is $40 for both days. No deposit required.

To register, contact P&HCC men's basketball coach Christopher Mayshack at CMayshack@PatrickHenry.edu.