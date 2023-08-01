Registration for fall youth sports leagues through Henry County Parks and Recreation is now open.

HCP&R will be accepting registrations for their youth flag football, tackle football, girls basketball, and cheerleading programs through August 11.

Flag football is offered for boys and girls ages 7-8. Tackle football is offered for boys and girls ages 11-12.

Girls’ basketball is available for girls ages 8-13. Cheerleading is offered for girls in grades 3-8.

All ages are as of October 1, 2023.

Contact Henry County Parks and Recreation at (276)634-4640 for additional information or questions.