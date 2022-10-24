Area Roundup: Results of Apple Dumpling Festival 5K

Ninety-one runners and walkers competed in Saturday's Apple Dumpling Festival 5K in Patrick County.

The race was presented by the Patrick County Chamber and Dan River Basin Association. It was a little chilly, but for those moving along the Mayo River Rail Trail, they warmed up quickly. Completing the flattest 5K in Patrick County in first place was Eli Roberson in a time of 17:06. Second place was Noah Hiatt in 18:59, and Hunter Martin was third in 19:36.

For the females, first place was Ellianna Montgomery in 25:45. Second place was Eden Nickelston with a time of 25:46, and third was Kinsleigh Harris in 29:26.

Overall masters male was Landon Nowlin in 19:58, and overall female was Roshne Davidson in 30:26.

Participant ages ranged from under 10 to over 70 years old.

Organizers sent a special thank you to the Stuart Elementary Run Club participants who trained for six weeks before the race, and to Lindsay Alley for organizing the club.

The event was sponsored by: Adcock Veterinary Orthopedic Solutions, PC Chamber of Commerce, Jones & DeShon Orthodontics, Clark Gas & Oil, The Landmark Center, Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, Patrick County Eye Associates, Clark Brothers Construction, Patrick Med Spa, Blue Ridge Accounting & Tax, Liz Wariner & John Hopkins & Lynn Regan.

This race was a fundraiser for DRBA to continue trail development in Patrick County. A recent trail enhancement project was the addition of mapping and trail markers for the I.C. Dehart bike and hiking trails in Woolwine.

Complete results from the race are available at www.RunRoanoke.com.