The ValleyStar RISE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ValleyStar Credit Union, will host a golf tournament on May 11 at Chatmoss Country Club in Martinsville.

All funds raised at the golf tournament will support the purchase of life-saving medical equipment at Carilion Children’s Hospital in Roanoke. Each year, the hospital treats more than 40,000 children from 40 counties in Virginia and neighboring states.

“We are humbled and thrilled to see the community support we continue to get each year through sponsorships and team participation,” Rachael Williams, President of the ValleyStar RISE Foundation, said in a release from the organization. “We are currently accepting sponsorships, teams, and donations and would love to spend another beautiful day on the golf course with our business partners, friends, and neighbors. We would love to have you.”

Headquartered in Martinsville, the ValleyStar RISE Foundation was formed in 2019 and recently received its 501c3 designation in January 2022. The foundation strives to bridge gaps in mental and physical health, and educational opportunities by providing funding as well as volunteer opportunities for ValleyStar Credit Union’s team and board members to happily give their time and talent to support good work in the community.

For more information, visit www.ValleyStar.org/golf.

Date announced for SoVah Spring Run Challenge

Miles in Martinsville, under the auspices of the Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA, is excited to present a new look to its featured spring race.

The SOVAH SPRING RUN CHALLEGE will offer runners a choice of races. The 3.1 miles SUPER RUN 5K and the 6.2 miles SOVAH 10K CHALLENGE will both start at 8 a.m. on May 13.

The SOVAH 10K CHALLENGE is new for 2023. The races start and finish at the corner of Susan Lane and Indian Trail, in Martinsville. Runners will follow paved streets circling scenic Lake Lanier. A course map with details can be found at www.MilesInMartinsville.com.

Early registration at a reduced fee is available through midnight, April 10. Standard registration fees are in effect from April 11 until midnight, May 10. Late registration is available using only paper registration forms which may be downloaded at the Miles in Martinsville website. Paper registration forms may be submitted at packet pick-up.

Participants may pick up their packets with race bibs on May 12 from noon-6 p.m. at the Martinsville YMCA, located at 3 Starling Avenue. Packets may also be picked up from 6:30-7:30 a.m. on race day at the Druid Hills School System Office. Race day registration is available at these times.

Runners are strongly encouraged to pre-register online at the website. Races start promptly at 8 a.m.

The 5K is the spring event for the local Youth in Motion program, which is designed to inspire young girls and boys to be joyful, healthy, and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum and creatively integrating running into their lives.

The races will include serious competitors of all ages and will include the participation of a significant number of youngsters along with their coaches and mentors.

SOVAH Health, a long time Miles in Martinsville title sponsor, chose to support and focus on this event in particular.

“Sovah Health is excited about joining forces with Miles in Martinsville to present the SOVAH SPRING RUN CHALLENGE,” Elizabeth Harris, Director of Marketing and Communications at Sovah Health, said in a release from Miles in Martinsville. “We are pleased to help offer this opportunity for many people to enjoy a healthy activity together that improves the well-being and overall health of our community. This directly impacts the hospital’s mission of making communities healthier”.

Miles in Martinsville conducts a series of races throughout the year with this effort being supported by numerous community sponsors. Full details on the SOVAH Super Run 5K/10K and other Miles in Martinsville events can be found on the organization's website.