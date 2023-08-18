No matter where Brayden Garrison's professional golf career takes him, he'll always remember he got his first pro win in Martinsville.

Garrison shot a 2-under 68 in Thursday's final round of the GPro Tour Chatmoss Classic, at Chatmoss Country Club, and birdied the first playoff hole for his first win of the season. With the victory, Garrison took home $17,500 and a major victory on the Tour's season.

"It feels good. First pro win, so getting that monkey off my back was nice, for sure," Garrison said on Thursday. "I had a bunch of close calls early in the year and just couldn't do it, so that makes this one worth it."

Garrison shot a 64 in the first round on Tuesday, and 67 in the second on Wednesday to go into the final round with a share of the lead.

Through the three rounds of the tournament, Garrison (Franklin, TN) finished 11-under par, tied with Kyle Cottam (Knoxville, TN) and Will Grimmer (Cincinnati, OH), which forced a 3-way playoff, to be played on the Par 4 10th hole.

On the playoff hole, Cottam, who shot 7-under on Thursday after starting the day in 25th place, put his second shot just a few feet from the hole, but was unable to convert a birdie putt. He and Grimmer both parred the playoff hole.

Garrison's second shot on the playoff landed just inches from the flag, and he putted it in with ease for the win.

When asked what was going through his mind heading to the tee for the playoff, Garrison said, "Honestly, nothing."

"I played with Will the first two days and Kyle has been a friend of mine for years and years, so it was just another hole and it happened to work out in my favor," he added.

Cottam had nine birdies in the final round, but had to wait in the clubhouse for more than an hour waiting for Garrison, who was playing in the final group.

Grimmer shot a 4-under 66 in the third round.

After playing 1-under par on the front nine, Garrison tied Cottam and Grimmer with a birdie on 11, but bogeyed 12 to go back to -10. He again joined the leaders with a birdie on 14, and had a shot for the outright win on 17 and 18. He missed close birdie putts on both holes, settling for the playoff.

"I would almost say I felt like I was letting it slip away because I had three really good chances on the last three holes and couldn't make the putt, but it worked out the way it was supposed to, I suppose," he said. "I've been dealing with a lot of loss as of late, so there were a lot of people on my mind today, so it was pretty cool to get the win."

In its fourth time played in Martinsville, this year's Chatmoss Classic was one of four majors on this year's GPro Tour schedule. The season began last August and will run through December.

The GPro Tour was established in 2013 as a regional developmental tour for aspiring pros. Past GPro participants who have gone on the win on the PGA Tour are Grayson Murray, Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes, and Lanto Griffin.

This was Garrison's first time playing at Chatmoss. It's now a place he'll likely never forget.

"It was pretty fun to play," he said of the course. "It just happened to fit my game really well. You had to hit it in the fairway and hit good irons shots, and I love big, fast, slopey Bermuda greens, so it worked out nicely."

PHOTOS: Chatmoss hosts GPro Tour major