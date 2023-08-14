When Myssia Hairston-France was four years old, her mom started teaching her to swim so she would be safe at her uncle's pool.

"My uncle had a pool at his house and my mom wanted to teach me how to swim so whenever I went over there I could get in the pool and wouldn't drown," Hairston-France said in a recent interview with the Bulletin.

It wasn't long after those swim lessons Hairston-France wanted more from her time in the pool.

"I started watching all of the other kids get off the board and start swimming, and I was like, maybe this is something I would like to do," she said. "So they just pushed me into the water and it went from there."

Those early swim lessons have turned into a life-long passion for the rising sophomore at Magna Vista High School. As a freshman last year, Hairston-France won the Piedmont District championship in the 100 yard butterfly, and finished third in the PD in the 100 yard breaststroke.

Following her season, the Warrior was voted Bulletin Female Swimmer of the Year by readers of the Martinsville Bulletin.

"It actually feels really great," she said of the vote. "I didn't think I was going to actually make it as swimmer of the year, but it is a good feeling, honestly."

Swimming was fun from the start for Hairston-France, thanks in part to early success. She draws motivation from her family, coaches, and friends, and said they all - especially her grandfather - push her to not only be the best swimmer but also best person she can be.

The transition to high school swimming wasn't always the easiest for Hairston-France. She grew up racing in sprint events, and had to get acclimated to swimming for much longer, both in practice and meets.

"I think the toughest transition was probably when I had to do long distances," she said. "I was never used to doing long distances. I had to motivate myself to get in the right mindset and persevere through all of it."

It was in the tough moments when she relied on those around her the most.

"My coach, she pushed me forward, and I made friends and things like that," she said of her freshman season.

"At times it was a little hard but eventually I pushed through it because it was all new to me. I had never swam for the high school. I had bumps in the road but overall I made it through it and pushed through it."

All the work was worth it after competing at the Piedmont District championships. That night at the pool at Hargrave Military Academy stood out to Hairston-France as her favorite meet from freshman year, and her best one.

That night also gave her motivation for her sophomore season. Her goal for this winter is to have fast enough times to make it to nationals.

She'd like to make it in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM, her favorite races.

While other swimmers find the butterfly to be the most difficult stroke, Hairston-France said to her it's the easiest. But, that ease is what makes her want to work harder at the event.

"Some people on other teams also think it's easier, and that gives me competitions and pushes me to work harder and be stronger," she said.

Hairston-France is also a cheerleader at Magna Vista, and said she loves both sports equally.

She's currently working out with the Warriors cheer team, but plans to get back in the pool sometime this week, in hopes of "getting my groove back," she said.

"Cheerleading, it helps swimming a lot," she said. "I'm doing all the workouts I have to do for swim at cheer, so when I get back in the water it's a breeze."