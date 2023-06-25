(Editor’s note: The Martinsville Bulletin sports department conducted polls this week allowing readers to vote for local athletes of the year in each high school sport. Here are the results of that survey.)

After excelling on multiple fields and courts this school year, Bassett High School senior Ja’Ricous Hairston and Patrick County High School freshman Journey Moore were voted by readers as the Bulletin Best Overall Athletes of the Year.

Hairston started the school year with a huge season as the Bengals undisputed leader on the football field. He was named Piedmont District Co-Offensive Player of the Year this fall after finishing the regular season with more than 2,000 total yards of offense, and scoring eight rushing and 16 passing touchdowns. He averaged just under 10 yards per carry on 69 runs this season, and completed 63.5% of his passes for more than 1,400 yards.

He was named First Team All-PD and First Team All-Region 3D as both a quarterback and linebacker.

On defense, Hairston had 46 solo tackles and two interceptions this season. He had one defensive touchdown, recovered a fumble, and had seven tackles for loss.

Hairston was a 4-year starter as the Bengals quarterback, and broke school records for single season touchdown passes (18) and single-game passing touchdowns (5).

He is committed to join the football team at Virginia Tech this fall, where he’ll move from QB to tight end. He chose the Hokies, where he’ll be a preferred walk-on, over scholarship offers from Howard, VMI, Navy, Emory & Henry, and University of Charleston, among others.

A three sport athlete this school year, Hairston was also named Second Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District as a forward on the Bengals boys basketball team. He was also a member of the Bengals baseball team this spring.

Moore was also a three sport athlete at PCHS. In the fall, she was the only local volleyball player named to an all-state team. The Cougars’ libero was named Second Team All-State for VHSL Class 2, the only freshman named to either of the Class 2 all-state teams.

Moore was also named First Team All-Region 2C and First Team All-Piedmont District volleyball this fall. She broke a PCHS school records this season with 395 digs on the year, and added 37 aces, 15 kills, and 33 assists.

On the softball field this spring, as a pitcher and catcher, Moore hit .522 on the year with five home runs and 31 stolen bases, the team leader in all three categories. She also struck out 44 batters in the pitcher’s circle.

Moore was named First Team All-Region 2C and First Team All-Piedmont District as an at-large softball selection.

She was also a member of the Cougars basketball team this winter.

Best overall male athlete honorable mention

Martinsville senior Rayshawn Dickerson –

A five sport athlete in football, basketball, baseball, indoor and outdoor track. In football, was named First Team All-Piedmont District offense and Second Team All-Piedmont District defense. In indoor track, was a member of the Bulldogs 4x200 meter relay team that finished second at the VHSL Class 2 state indoor track meet. In outdoor track, had all-state finishes in the 100 (5th place) and 200 (8th place) meter dash at the VHSL Class 2 outdoor track state championships, and All-Region 2C finishes in the 100 (3rd) and 200 (2nd). He was named Second Team All-Region 2C and Second Team All-Piedmont District basketball. Dickerson is committed to play football at UVA-Wise this fall.

- Bassett senior Brendon Easley—Had All-Region 3D finishes in the 110 meter hurdles (3rd), and 200 meter dash (4th) at the region outdoor track championship, qualifying for states in both events. Was Region 3D indoor track champion in the 55 meter hurdles. Is committed to the P&HCC track team this fall.

- Martinsville senior Jahmal Jones – A three sport athlete in football, indoor and outdoor track. In football, was named VHSL Class 2 First Team All-State running back, First Team All-Region 2C running back, and Second Team All-Region 2C kick returner and defensive back. Was also named Co-Piedmont District Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-PD running back, kick returner, and defensive back. Jones won the VHSL Class 2 indoor track state championship in the 55 meter and 300 meter dash, breaking the state record in both events. Was also Region 2C indoor track champion in the 55, 300, and long jump, and was a member of the Bulldogs indoor track 4x200 meter relay team that finished second in the state.

- Carlisle sophomore Branson Leduc-Mattox—Was named First Team All-Region 3D defensive back as a member of the Bassett football team this fall. After transferring to Carlisle in the winter, was named VISAA DIV First Team All-State after averaging 17 points per game for the Chiefs boys basketball team.

- Patrick County senior Jai Penn – A three sport athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. In football, was named Second Team All-Region 2C and First Team All-Piedmont District receiver. In basketball, was named First Team All-Region 2C and First Team All-Piedmont District. In baseball, was named VHSL Class 2 First Team All-State pitcher, First Team All-Region 2C outfielder, Second-Team All-Region 2C pitcher, and First Team All-Piedmont District outfielder on the state championship winning team. He is committed to play baseball at Ferrum College this fall.

Best Overall Female Athlete Honorable mention

- Bassett junior Sienna Bailey—Three sport athlete in cross country, indoor and outdoor track, qualifying for the VHSL state finals in each. Had an all-state finish in the 1600 meter run (8th) at the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track state championships. All-Region finishes in the 1600 meter (2nd) and 800 meter (4th) at the Region 3D outdoor track finals. All-state finish (6th) in the 1600 meter run at the VHSL Class 3 indoor track state championships. Finished fifth at the Region 3D cross country championships and was Piedmont District cross country champion.

- Magna Vista junior DeeDee Giggetts—named First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District basketball this winter.

- Magna Vista senior Kaylee Hughes – A two sport athlete in basketball and softball. Was named Honorable Mention All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District softball this spring. Was also named Second Team All-Piedmont District basketball. Is committed to Bluefield University softball this fall

- Bassett junior Annie Laine – A three sport athlete in volleyball, indoor and outdoor track. In outdoor track, finished 2nd in the shot put at the Region 3D championship, and 11th at the VHSL Class 3 state championship, and won the shot put at the Piedmont District championship. In indoor track, finished all-region with a 6th place finish in the shot put. Was also named Second Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District in volleyball.

- Bassett junior Zoie Pace – A two sport athlete in volleyball and softball. Was named First Team All-Piedmont District and Second Team All-Region 3D for volleyball, and reached 1,000 career assists this season. Was also named Second Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-PD softball.

- Bassett senior Gracie Ratcliff – A four sport athlete in basketball, softball, indoor and outdoor track. Was a member of the Bengals 4x400 meter relay team that finished fifth at the Region 3D outdoor track championship. Was also named First Team All-Piedmont District basketball. Is committed to join the P&HCC track program this fall.