(Editor’s note: The Martinsville Bulletin sports department conducted polls this week allowing readers to vote for local high school coach of the year. Here are the results of that survey.)An historic season led to one more award for Patrick County High School baseball coach Tal Swails. Swails was voted Bulletin Coach of the Year by Martinsville Bulletin readers.

The Cougars baseball team won its first state championship in school history after defeating Poquoson High School, 7-3, in the title game of the VHSL Class 2 state tournament earlier this month.

The Cougars were also runners-up in the Region 2C tournament and finished the season 23-5. Swails was named VHSL Class 2 State Coach of the Year and coached two First Team All-State selections: Tucker Swails, VHSL Class 2 State Player of the Year and First Team All-State pitcher, and Jai Penn, First Team All-State outfielder. He also coached three all-region and six All-Piedmont District selections.

Swails has been at the helm of the Cougars program since 2019.

Honorable mention Coach of the Year selections:

Martinsville High School Indoor and Outdoor Track Coaches Lynwood Dodson and Kelvin Jackson—

The Bulldogs duo coached three individual state championship winners and 11 all-state finishes between two seasons this school year.

Carlisle School Girls Basketball Coach Jason Niblett –

In his second year with the Chiefs girls basketball team, Niblett led his squad to a VISAA Division IV state championship with a starting five of all freshmen.

The Chiefs finished 20-10 overall. He also became the first coach in Carlisle history to lead a girls and boys team to a state title after winning a championship with the Chiefs boys basketball team a decade ago.