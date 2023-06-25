The Martinsville Bulletin sports department conducted polls this week allowing readers to vote for local athletes of the year in each high school sport. Here are the results of that survey.

Volleyball Player of the Year

Patrick County senior Samantha Harris

Named First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District. Led the Cougars with 268 kills, and added 216 digs, 15 blocks, and 80 aces on the season.

Honorable mention

- Magna Vista senior MyKaela Dillard

- Bassett junior Annie Laine

- Patrick County freshman Journey Moore

- Bassett junior Zoie Pace

Girls Runner of the Year (Cross Country/Indoor Track/Outdoor Track)

Bassett junior Sienna Bailey

Qualified for the VHSL Class 3 state championship in cross country, indoor and outdoor track. Had an All-State finish in the 1600 meter run (8th) at the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track state championships. Had All-Region finishes in the 1600 meter (2nd) and 800 meter (4th) at the Region 3D outdoor track finals. Had an All-state finish (6th) in the 1600 meter run at the VHSL Class 3 indoor track state championships. Finished 5th at the Region 3D cross country championships, and won the Piedmont District cross country championship.

Honorable mention

- Martinsville sophomore Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston

Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Patrick County senior Missy Hazard

Was named Piedmont District Player of the Year and First Team All-Region 2C. She is committed to join the women's basketball team at Hollins University this fall.

Honorable mention

- Magna Vista junior DeeDee Giggetts

- Carlisle freshman Ja'La Niblett

Girls Swimmer/Diver of the Year

Magna Vista freshman Myssia Hairston-France

Won the Piedmont District championship in the 100 yard butterfly, and finished third in the PD in the 100 yard breaststroke.

Honorable mention

- Martinsville sophomore Natalie LaPrade

Cheerleader of the Year

Aliviah Fulcher

Was named First Team All-Region 3D and Second Team All-State for VHSL Class 3.

Softball Player of the Year

Patrick County freshman Journey Moore

Was named First Team All-Region 2C and First Team All-Piedmont District as an at-large selection.

Honorable mention

- Magna Vista senior Abby Bender

- Bassett senior Trinity Gilbert

- Bassett senior Camryn Martin

- Bassett junior Zoie Pace

- Magna Vista senior McKenzie Vaught

Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Magna Vista sophomore Bailey Coleman

Was named First Team All-Region 3D and First Team All-Piedmont District as a midfielder.

Honorable mention

- Magna Vista senior Alondra Vera

- Magna Vista sophomore Ava Walker

Girls Tennis Players of the Year

Bassett girls tennis team

Won the Piedmont District tournament championship over Halifax County. Defeated Lord Botetourt in the first round of the Region 3D Tournament, and finished the season 13-5.