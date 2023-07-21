(Editor's note: On August 2, 1993, the Martinsville Bulletin ran a story profiling then Martinsville Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen. With Rolen's induction into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend, here is that story.)

Being a first-team high school All-American baseball player may be a big deal most anywhere in the country, but not in Scott Rolen's home state of Indiana.

Indiana, as is well documented, is basketball territory, and the Hoosiers are rabid over high school hoops. Every other sport is a distant second.

"You've probably heard about Indiana basketball - they're crazy about it," said Rolen. "They say it's the best high school basketball in the nation."

"Baseball doesn't get much credit in Indiana. Everybody thinks that way. They all play basketball. Baseball is looked down upon. They don’t spend their time on it.”

While the baseball diamond is Rolen’s first choice of playing field, he has spent more than his share of time on the basketball court. In fact, hoops even interfered with baseball somewhat after the Philadelphia Phillies made him their No. 2 pick, the 46th choice overall, in the June 3 amateur draft.

After selecting the 6-foot-4, 196-pounder out of Jasper High School, the Phillies had to wait two weeks to negotiate until Rolen was finished playing in the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Basketball Series.

It was a series pitting Kentucky’s best high schools against Indiana’s best. There was a three-day mini-camp, followed by one week of practice in Louisville and a game at Freedom Hall. The series then switched states for one week of practice in Indianapolis before a game at Market Square Arena.

“It’s the highest honor for a high school kid in Indiana,” Rolen said. “The Phillies had no problem with me playing. They waited until I was out of basketball completely to make an offer. That’s why we got a late start with the negotiating process. That’s why I got (to Martinsville) late.”

The shooting guard/third baseman had signed a letter of intent to play basketball and baseball at the University of Georgia, but signed for $475,000 with the Phillies July 22 and reported to Martinsville the next day.

It was a good week for Philadelphia. Several days later the Phillies signed their No. 1 pick (fourth overall) Wayne Gomes from Old Dominion University. The pitcher was sent to Class A Batavia with a $750,000 signing bonus.

Philadelphia Director of Scouting Mike Arbuckle believes in drafting the best athlete available, often from the high school ranks. Rolen is a perfect example of that philosophy. The 18-year-old was a third-team baseball All-American as a junior before hitting .347 with 40 RBI and eight homers this spring to earn Gatorade Circle of Champions Player of the Year status (One Gatorade player of the year is chosen from each state.)

Rolen was all-state in basketball and nominated for All-American. In addition to spending four years on the diamond and the basketball court, he played football as a freshman and tennis the next three years, posting a 26-0 singles record his senior season.

“I played every sport I could,” explained Rolen. “Baseball has always been my favorite. Baseball is more relaxing. It’s outside. It’s your job to do – when it’s your turn turn to hit nobody can do it for you, when you get a grounder nobody else can field it. I enjoy the game.”

Rolen spent a week practicing with Martinsville before he made his professional debut at home Thursday night in a 6-5 win against Burlington. He went 1-for-3 with a walk, his first hit being a chopper between third and short.

“We were going to be make sure he was in shape before we put him out there,” said Martinsville Manager Ramon Henderson. “He was kind of anxious to play. The last game (Tuesday at Johnson City) he asked me if he was going to get to play, but I had told him he was going to make his debut at home.

“it was very good to see him get a hit. That’s why I asked for the ball. he’ll do well here. He’s a big, strong kid. Very smart – he’s a fast learner.”

“it was real tough waiting,” Rolen said. “I got here right out of high school and I didn’t know what to expect. It’s the first time I’ve been out on my own. It hadn’t hit me yet that I was a pro. Coming out of high school it doesn’t seem right.

“Now that I looked back (the week to adjust before playing) really helped. I didn’t know anybody and I had a lot of free time. My mind would start to run off and I was thinking I kind of wanted to be home, things like that. But there's a bunch of real nice guys here. They made it easier.”

Opposing pitchers didn’t make it easy for Rolen. His first at bat he was surprised by a fastball and grounded weakly to second.

“I tell you what my first at bat wasn't very pretty,” Rolen said. “I was late on a ball and just happy to make contact. I just have to go out every day and get used to everything and try to help the team as best I can.

“You can always field the ground ball, that’s the same. But the wooden bat is a lot different. the aluminum bat was so light and you could get so much bat speed. Trying to hit a 90 mph fastball with a heavier bat is a big change.”

But whether it comes to draining a long jumper, fielding a hot smash down the line or blistering a backhand winner, Rolen has always been up to the task. Bat in hand, things are not likely to change here in Martinsville.