The Martinsville Bulletin sports department conducted polls this week allowing readers to vote for local athletes of the year in each high school sport. Here are the results of that survey.

Football Offensive Player of the Year

Bassett senior Ja'Ricous Hairston

Was name Co-Piedmont District Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-PD quarterback and linebacker, and First Team All-Region 3D quarterback and linebacker. Committed to Virginia Tech football this fall.

Honorable mention

- Martinsville senior Rayshawn Dickerson

- Martinsville senior Jahmal Jones

- Patrick County senior Jai Penn

- Magna Vista junior JJ Spriggs

- Bassett senior Elijah Stokes

Football Defensive Player of the Year

Magna Vista junior Ethan Stockton

Was named Piedmont District Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Region 3D.

Honorable mention

- Bassett senior Ja'Ricous Hairston

- Martinsville senior Chavis Martin

Boys Runner of the Year (Cross Country/Indoor Track/Outdoor Track)

Bassett senior Brendon Easley

Qualified for the VHSL Class 3 state championship in both indoor and outdoor track. Had All-Region 3D finishes in the 110 meter hurdles (3rd), and 200 meter dash (4th) at the region outdoor track championship. Was the Region 3D indoor track champion in the 55 meter hurdles.

Honorable mention

- Martinsville senior Rayshawn Dickerson

- Martinsville senior Jahmal Jones

Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Carlisle freshman Trey Beamer

Was named VISAA Division IV First Team All-State. Scored 676 points on the year, averaging 23.3 points per game.

Honorable mention

- Bassett senior Jacob Gilbert

- Bassett senior Ja’Ricous Hairston

- Carlisle sophomore Branson Leduc-Mattox

- Patrick County senior Jai Penn

- Bassett senior Elijah Stokes

Boys Swimmer of the Year

Bassett senior Hunter Goad

Had two top-20 finishes at the VHSL Class 3 state swim meet in the 200 yard freestyle (16th) and 100 yard backstroke (17th). Had All-Region finishes in the 200 yard freestyle (4th) and 100 yard backstroke (4th) at the Region 3D championships, and was Piedmont District champion in the 100 backstroke.

Honorable mention

- Magna Vista junior Luke Haynes

- Bassett freshman Nathan Goad

Wrestler of the Year

Patrick County junior Ethan Cobbler

Finished fourth at the VHSL Class 2 state wrestling finals in the 120 pound weight class. Also finished 2nd at the Region 2C championship, and was Piedmont District champion for his class.

Honorable mention

- Patrick County senior Jonathon Culler

- Patrick County senior Steven Spencer

- Martinsville junior Tayemar Hodge

Baseball Player of the Year

Carlisle senior Ian Martin

Was named VISAA Division III First Team All-State and First Team All-Conference. Committed to play baseball at King University in the fall.

Honorable mention

- Bassett senior - Jacob Gilbert

- Patrick County senior Jai Penn

- Bassett senior Jacob Ryan

- Patrick County junior Tucker Swails

Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Magna Vista senior Ian Betton

Was named VHSL Class 3 First Team All-State midfielder, Region 3D Player of the Year, and First Team All-Region 3D midfielder. Named Piedmont District Player of the Year and First Team All-Piedmont District midfielder.

Honorable mention:

- Magna Vista senior Nick Bokman

- Martinsville senior Andy Garcia

- Bassett senior Casey Ferguson

- Magna Vista senior Caleb Jenkins

- Magna Vista senior Nathanial Pearson

- Magna Vista junior Eduardo Perez-Sandoval

Golfer of the Year

Carlisle senior Webb Garrett

Named All-State for VISAA. Finished 9th at the VISAA state finals after shooting 78 on the day. Finished fourth at the BRC Conference finals after shooting 74 on the day.

Honorable mention

- Magna Vista senior Patrick McCrickard

- Patrick County senior Wesley Roberson

Boys Tennis Players of the Year

Magna Vista boys tennis team

As a team, went 18-1 on the year, finishing with the first undefeated regular season in school history. Also won the first Piedmont District regular season and tournament titles in school history.